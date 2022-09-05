In this week’s postgame podcast, Kamiar and Stephen react to the Oklahoma Sooners’ 45-13 win over UTEP. They discuss the tempo of Jeff Lebby’s offense, the balance between the offense and the defense, things they learned and more.

Additionally, the guys also give out “helmet stickers” to Saturday’s standout Sooners.

Fair warning: As usual, this week’s podcast has some NSFW language.