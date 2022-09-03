Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

It’s the beginning of a new era for the Oklahoma Sooners, and this is the most excitement I’ve seen from this program and fan base in quite some time. The attitude of Brent Venables is infectious.

There’s just a different feeling around Norman and in this state. It’s the feeling of wanting to run through a wall for the head coach of your favorite football team. If I — a slow-footed 33-year-old man whose greatest athletic accomplishment is winning the seventh grade Geography Bee — feel this way, imagine how these players feel.

We’re all ready.

Take it away, Toby:

Time & TV: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

Commentary: Jason Benetti and Brock Huard

Streaming: FOX Sports

Pregame Content: Pregame shows and other OU content can be found on SoonerVision (ESPN+ subscription required)

Line: Oklahoma -31 (as of Saturday at 9 a.m. CT)

O/U: 57

Final Thoughts

I don’t think UTEP is going to be the greatest barometer, so what I’m mostly excited to see is the level of intensity this teams brings today. This team has been doubted all offseason, so I’d expect them to be firing on all cylinders from the jump.

The offensive line typically takes a few weeks to gel, particularly from a run-blocking perspective. With that in mind, I’m curious to see how far along this group happens to be. Keep an eye on Tyler Guyton, who will likely be starting at tackle if recent rumblings are true.

Defensively, I’m ready to see Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes wreak havoc.

Score Prediction: Oklahoma 58, UTEP 20