We’re all on a high from the dominant performance at Nebraska, but you best believe Brent Venables won’t be allowing this Oklahoma Sooners team to rest on its laurels. They simply can’t afford to do so, as the Kansas State Wildcats can play some defense.

The K-State offense appears to be another matter entirely, with Adrian Martinez appearing to have some confidence issues at QB. Having said that, we’re all aware of the big-play abilities of Deuce Vaughn and Malik Knowles.

Folks, I’m ready for a game under the lights against a quality opponent. The tailgating will be turned up to 11, and we’ll get a heavy dose of those fancy new LED lights. It’ll be glorious.

Take it away, Toby:

BV and the boys are back home for the Big 12 opener.@LandersCDJROK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8fnS97kL1Y — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 24, 2022

Time & TV: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX

Commentary: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams

Live Stream: Fox Sports

Line: Oklahoma -13.5 (as of Saturday at 10 a.m. CT)

O/U: 53

Prediction

Oklahoma’s offensive line will face its biggest test thus far (and perhaps the toughest defensive line it will see all season). The performance in Lincoln was a thing of beauty, but we should probably be taking it with a grain of salt due to the quality (or lack thereof) of the opponent. With all of this in mind, I could see the offense getting off to a slow start. However, the tempo should eventually get to this Wildcat defense, and I’d expect OU to get rolling in the second half.

Defensively, it’s all about limiting big plays, which is something this group has done successfully through three games. Adrian Martinez has been timid up to this point, so I could actually envision an overcorrection this week. This would result in some crucial turnovers and good field position for the offense.

Oklahoma 30, Kansas State 14