Chisholm #1: What’s good?

Chisholm #2: LET ME TELL YOU WHAT’S GOOD. OKLAHOMA.

Chisholm #1: Yeah probably, but I mean Nebraska might be the worst team OU has played. Seriously. I mean, I am excited but I don’t want to be reactionary.

Chisholm #2: BRENT. BRENT. BRENT. BRENT. NEW TEAM. HOP ON BOARD THE TRAIN BECUASE IT IS HYPED.

Chisholm #1: Yeah, Oklahoma State and Baylor both looked good these past three weeks. I mean, Oklahoma might be better than we thought but they still have a long road to the Big 12 championship. Heck, that’s not even counting if Texas is more like the Alabama game as opposed to the UTSA game.

Chisholm #2: * long pause * SORRY. I WAS GOOGLING WHERE THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES ARE. WHAT DID YOU SAY?

Chisholm #1: I mean I was just saying that Oklahoma might still have an interior offensive line problem. This defensive was really fun on Saturday but will three down defensive lineman really work against Baylor’s running game and Oklahoma State?

Chisholm #2: * long pause * YEAH BRO, I WASN’T LISTENING AGAIN. I JUST BOOKED A FLIGHT TO LOS ANGELES WITH A CONNECTION IN ATLANTA! BOOMER BRENT VENABLES SOONER BABY!

I try to be objective, and I think both of these responses are probaly fair and common following Saturday. What a fun game for Sooner fans.

OU LINKS

#Sooners defense through 3 games:



✅ 35th in total defense



✅ 1st in tackles for loss (TFLs)



✅ 14th in scoring defense. Giving up ONLY 30 points in first three games. (10pts per game)



✅ 5th in nation in sacks with 13 so far



BV defense has been very good early‼️ pic.twitter.com/QHLG6j4nDF — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) September 19, 2022

Honestly, I don’t know how I haven’t linked this video before. So much fun from Rado here on what the game was like.

Bobby Queso’s game recap was great this week. Lots to get into and I think that Bob hits some key points here.

Honestly, I will just leave this here and let everyone else laugh like I did on Saturday.

A few notable former Oklahoma players reeeeeally wish Brent Venables had been around sooner. pic.twitter.com/UorcXcI23A — joe buettner (@JoeBuettner) September 17, 2022

Not all sunshine and rainbows this weekend. This was a little bit of a surprise, but Oklahoma lost a recruiting battle to Alabama over the weekend. Which on its surface is completely fine, but this is a commitment that most thought Sooners had in the bag for a while. Sooners have stolen tons of guys over the past few months, so one loss is okay.

Another recruiting update — big man and major white whale David Hicks is still out there. Looks like Oklahoma stands more than a chance here as well.

I don’t know much about anything. Chavis, though, has 100% smashed beer cans on his forehead. Also, great hang.

How can you not love Coach Chavis? Such a cool video of him showing love to Jonah Laulu after his 3rd down sack - his first sack in a Sooner uniform.



This staff loves their players!@MiguelChavis65 @Jonah_laulu pic.twitter.com/IwD6j8QOJL — (@soonersonly) September 18, 2022

ANYTHING ELSE GOING ON?

Thunder fans might want to see the carrot at the end of the stick? Look at this performance from the likely 2023 #1 overall pick.

Big loss for the 49ers... well maybe they got lucky? San Francisco sure looked good with Jimmy at the helm. Hope the best for Lance but this QB room gets realy complicated going forward if Jimmy plays well this season.

Great super super fun article here ranking every team in college football. Thank God Jack didn’t ask me to do this.

Can I talk about think that aren’t sports? Ya know what? Better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

House of Dragon episode last night was a little bonkers. It’s like they are trying to cram the first three seasons of GOT into the first season and get to the good stuff. I think we would all say the best part of GOT was the middle 1/3 . So, if that’s their plan I am intrested. Show has some fun moments and great acting. Still got incest, which always makes all of our crawl, but royalty gonna royalty.

Talk to you knuckleheads Friday.