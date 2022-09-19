 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OU Football Hot Links: All aboard the Sooner hype train

Sooners dominate against a terrible team, so how excited should you be? (Probably pretty excited)

By ChisholmHolland
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Nebraska Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chisholm #1: What’s good?

Chisholm #2: LET ME TELL YOU WHAT’S GOOD. OKLAHOMA.

Chisholm #1: Yeah probably, but I mean Nebraska might be the worst team OU has played. Seriously. I mean, I am excited but I don’t want to be reactionary.

Chisholm #2: BRENT. BRENT. BRENT. BRENT. NEW TEAM. HOP ON BOARD THE TRAIN BECUASE IT IS HYPED.

Chisholm #1: Yeah, Oklahoma State and Baylor both looked good these past three weeks. I mean, Oklahoma might be better than we thought but they still have a long road to the Big 12 championship. Heck, that’s not even counting if Texas is more like the Alabama game as opposed to the UTSA game.

Chisholm #2: * long pause * SORRY. I WAS GOOGLING WHERE THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES ARE. WHAT DID YOU SAY?

Chisholm #1: I mean I was just saying that Oklahoma might still have an interior offensive line problem. This defensive was really fun on Saturday but will three down defensive lineman really work against Baylor’s running game and Oklahoma State?

Chisholm #2: * long pause * YEAH BRO, I WASN’T LISTENING AGAIN. I JUST BOOKED A FLIGHT TO LOS ANGELES WITH A CONNECTION IN ATLANTA! BOOMER BRENT VENABLES SOONER BABY!

___________

I try to be objective, and I think both of these responses are probaly fair and common following Saturday. What a fun game for Sooner fans.

OU LINKS

ANYTHING ELSE GOING ON?

  • Thunder fans might want to see the carrot at the end of the stick? Look at this performance from the likely 2023 #1 overall pick.
  • Big loss for the 49ers... well maybe they got lucky? San Francisco sure looked good with Jimmy at the helm. Hope the best for Lance but this QB room gets realy complicated going forward if Jimmy plays well this season.
  • Great super super fun article here ranking every team in college football. Thank God Jack didn’t ask me to do this.

Can I talk about think that aren’t sports? Ya know what? Better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

  • House of Dragon episode last night was a little bonkers. It’s like they are trying to cram the first three seasons of GOT into the first season and get to the good stuff. I think we would all say the best part of GOT was the middle 1/3 . So, if that’s their plan I am intrested. Show has some fun moments and great acting. Still got incest, which always makes all of our crawl, but royalty gonna royalty.

Talk to you knuckleheads Friday.

