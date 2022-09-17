Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

The day is finally here. The Oklahoma Sooners are in Lincoln, Nebraska for the first time since 2009. This may not look like a prime matchup on paper, but this one hasn’t lacked for hype. Storylines abound, and the stakes feel awfully high. Additionally, no one really knows what to expect from this Nebraska team in the wake of the firing of Scott Frost, adding another layer of intrigue to this rivalry’s 88th game. Will Oklahoma’s offensive line show up today? Will Nebraska rally around interim coach Mickey Joseph?

Take it away, Toby:

It's a special day. The OU and the N will once again collide. It's Oklahoma and Nebraska.@LandersChevyOK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pKX0hrtfS6 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 17, 2022

Time & TV: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX

Commentary: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft

Live Stream: Fox Sports

Line: Oklahoma -11 (as of Saturday at 8 a.m. CT)

O/U: 65.5

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska Preview: OU will face elite environment, emotional team

Hot Links: Nebraska Game Eve, the Selmon Brothers statue and more!

OU vs. Nebraska Opponent Q&A: The coaching search, Casey Thompson and more!

College Football Gambling Picks for Week 3

Oklahoma Football: Adjustments keyed offensive ignition versus Kent State

Hot Links: Venables gets emotional, AP poll, a prime time kick, Scott Frost out

Prediction:

In spite of all of Nebraska’s flaws, I’d be shocked if the Huskers don’t bring it today. OU won’t get a ton of plaudits from national pundits for getting a win today, but they are absolutely going to have to be zoned in to avoid an upset. Luckily, the Sooners are led by the perfect man to put them in the correct mindset. I think Nebraska covers, and OU squeaks this one out with timely plays.

Oklahoma 31, Nebraska 27