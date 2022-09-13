What is good?

The Oklahoma Sooners got themselves a 30-point win that has the fan base’s stomach turning just a little bit. The Sooners took down Kent State 33-3, and on a day of surprise upsets and underwhelming performances from college football powerhouses, frankly, this should be celebrated.

I get it. Kent State isn’t that good, we know that. Oklahoma’s offense, for every step forward we were promised in the offseason, feels like it has provided us a step back in place. The Wanya Morris hypothetical is still hanging out there, but it’s hard to see the “massive” jump some thought were coming. Oklahoma’s defense gave up three points, but yards were there as well as some tough first down conversations to swallow. Also.. Oklahoma was in a football game for way longer than they should have been.

Don’t worry, though. Oklahoma is an adult now. They played poorly, but never played desperate. Struggled some on defense, but gave up 3 points. Struggled some on offense, scored 33. Didn’t dominate, but won by 30. They ended up 2-0, which.. I guess is harder than I thought? The Irish and Aggies would agree.

College football is weird.

Sooners find themselves sitting at #6 in the latest AP poll. Which, all things considered is strange. I mean seriously, how much we really know about this Oklahoma team? I would suggest very little. Regardless, due to a wacky and wild start here we sit with the most boring run of the mill OU team (this is a compliment) I have watched in years sitting at #6. What a time to be alive.

Brent today gave a very heartfelt response about what OU and Nebraska rivalry means to him. I think this is worth the watch.

Brent Venables got emotional talking about the win over Nebraska in 2000: pic.twitter.com/qLKzWWcSnB — The REF (@KREFsports) September 13, 2022

Brent’s tradition of naming captain continues and we got some faces who had big Saturdays. Most fun player on the team last we (minus Mims) Danny Stutsman. Stoops also going to be walking out along with a punter. Suddenly feels like they ran out of guys.

