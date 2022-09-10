Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

IT’S FOOOOOOTBALL TIIIIIIIIIIIIME IN OKLAHOMAAAAAAAA, and the Oklahoma Sooners are ready for MACtion as they get set to face the Kent State Gold Flashes.

Take it away, Toby:

To experience the grandest cathedral in the sport, you have to see it under the prime time lights.



It's football time in Oklahoma!@LandersCDJROK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CA1rcjGYh8 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 10, 2022

Time & TV: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Commentary: Mike Morgan, Ryan Leaf and Alex Chappelle

Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required). If using the ESPN App, scroll down to “Channels” and click on the SoonerVision Channel. Then select the Oklahoma vs. Kent State thumbnail. Pregame content can be found on SoonerVision, as well.

Line: Oklahoma -33 (as of Saturday at 1 p.m. CT)

O/U: 72.5

Prediction:

Oklahoma 52, Kent State 17