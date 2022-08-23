Whats good?

It’s Week 0. Soon we will all be watching the new and transfer-improved Nebraska Cornhuskers vs the fighting Pat Fitzgeralds. College football is almost here. Everybody strap in. Hope you enjoyed your last Saturday off for a while.

NIL has gotten people all hot in bothered for almost two years.

Chisholm! These players aren’t doing it for the love of the game!

Chisholm! Money is ruining college football!

Chisholm! These kids aren’t going to work as hard if they are already making money!

Chisholm! blah blah blah.

Well every so often a perfect NIL deal comes together. Like this one...

Well I am sure Sooner fans have loved the General Booty store from last week, but the Sooners have previously missed out on the corporate hilarity of NIL.

Well, we got it yesterday.

Hooters has annouced an NIL agreement with 10 offensive line units across the country, including the Oklahoma Sooners. Now I gotta know, what is each guy’s favorite wing? Are any of them boneless guys? Does Anton Harrison refuse to use wet naps? Does Chris Murray use bleu cheese or ranch? How many wings can mammoth man Tyler Guyton eat in one sitting?

Here is a list of all the players at the other schools who are now on the mountain top wings payroll.

Hooters just signed offensive lineman for 10 different schools to NIL deals. pic.twitter.com/Zx9qJfKrra — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 22, 2022

See everyone, NIL can be beautiful.

OU Links

What is better for a young and growing OU fan base quite like some out of this world highlights? Check out these from Jayden Gibson and Billy Bowman.

I'm excited to announce my commitment to the University of Oklahoma! I'ld like to thank my family and all of the coaches I've had along the way to help me get to this point. @CoachJohnsonOU @Reggie_Willits @CoachRaleyOU @OU_Baseball @peshbaseball @RonnieOrtegon @ben_longdm96 pic.twitter.com/jTpRsgpt5m — Dasan Harris (@DasH_0021) August 21, 2022

Is anything else going on?

Can anyone else wait for this? I for one can not. Hiesman mode? overrated. Dynasty mode? for nerds. The real football fans only play mascot mode.

Does anyone else randomly find themselves watching old clips of Mascot Mode from NCAA Football?



Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/mNZAJSWpZb — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 21, 2022

Am I allowed to post other stuff? Ya know what, ask forgiveness not premission.

Anyone else stay up to watch this Sunday night? Surely not just me. I admit, I am not the Game of Thrones nut who were singing the praises for years like some of you hooligans. I still enjoyed it. House of Dragon had all the highlights of GOT. Complete violence, tons of blood, akward sex scenes, and even a medical procedure with way too much detail shown. They only thing they left out was incest.. that we know of.