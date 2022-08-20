Whats good?

Look, I don’t mean to overreact, but we are one day away from being one week away from Week 0. It is basically game week.

Phew, we made it, congrats guys!

Texas somehow has stepped in it again. Take a drink.

I don’t know how they keep doing it but they do. Late on Thursday night, rumors began to surface that Hudson Card was going to be named the starter in week 1. Let’s start here - I have no idea if that was actually true. If you notice I am not linking to anything because I struggle to find a source I believe actually knew. BUT. That was the rumor. Texas fans were handling it well.

MELTDOWN ALERT!

Rumor has it that Hudson Card will start at QB over Quinn Ewers. Fans now believe that #Texas is NOT back. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/tkW7kuzovF — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) August 19, 2022

If you have been keeping up with this battle, it seems it has been a tight competition, and not necessarily in a good way. Card and Ewers both having high points but plenty of blah plays as well. Making the choice hard for Sark. So much so that two weeks prior to kickoff, the QBs are still splitting snaps. Sound like last summer to you, as well?

So Card gets rumored, and then the Texas fan base implodes. You can guess the reaction, most of it not good or helpful. People calling for Ewers... then... this:

How this came down today was odd. Texas brought three players to interviews. Then, just out of the blue, Texas SID John Bianco said he had a message from Sark. Quinn Ewers is the starter. You could’ve hear a pin drop. Wow. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 19, 2022

I’ve had the joy of covering college football for more than seven years. I CAN NOT TELL YOU HOW WEIRD THIS IS.

Naming a QB is important. It is a huge, exciting day. It is a day when you rally the team around one guy. Naming a starter by the SID just announcing it as everyone is packing up their backpacks and laptops... not exactly any of that. It frankly seems forced.

Look, I have no idea what happened and we never will. I will tell you that this seems to be another case of pocketbooks pushing their way into the Longhorn coaching office. Just a hunch (but not exactly unprecedented).

Can’t wait to watch this train wreck in real time again this year. Kansas by a billion.

OU Links

Baker Mayfield: Known “immature child” per the moral compass that is the Cleveland Browns. Well. Here is this. Hmm. Seems different than that guy in Cleveland yesterday if you ask me.

Love listening to Baker Mayfield drop knowledge to Matt Corral



via @AVL_Mike pic.twitter.com/XlOQs8DjOY — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) August 18, 2022

Big news since Monday? Oklahoma is expanding their private tailgating areas. I will do my best to hold my tongue on the issue because at this point we all know college football is not about the kids or the fans. It’s about your wallet and how to extract as much as possible from it. Instead of me ragging on a University that I frankly need to keep a positive relationship with... I will let my friend Josh Pate do it for me.

Oklahoma let Casuals overhaul their tailgating plan - the result is as usual pic.twitter.com/Dp38SmR9hz — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) August 19, 2022

If you caught Brent this week he was asked about who has impressed him the most on defense. The answer might surprise you. No, not Ethan Downs the Big 12 media day rep. No, not the entrenched starter and lock down corner in Woodi Washington. No, not the man who has lost weight like we all dream too in David Ugwoegbu. It was Billy Bowman. That is right. Jayda Coleman’s boyfriend. Here is a write up on the topic courtesy of Ryan Chapman.

Oklahoma’s biggest game in the non confrence schedule is Kent State, obviously the second is Nebraska. Looks like we know their starting QB and its a familiar face in Casey Thompson. Moment of vulnerability? I had no idea this fake competition was still going on. How very Lincoln Riley of Coach Frost.

Frost says Casey Thompson will start at QB. No surprise there. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 19, 2022

I drove a 2007 Jeep Wrangler for almost 10 years. I bought it right out of college, and I loved that car. The first purchase I made was swapping the normal, boring-people headlights for some snazzy LED lights. AND NO, they were not the ‘shine directly into the eyes of oncoming traffic’ kind. Those are the worst. Seriously, how inconsiderate... anyway, the Sooners put some new headlights on their stadium. Now that one night game in conference play a year Joe C gets from the Big 12 will be electric.

#Sooners new LED lights being tested. View from inside the stadium here. From @JadenKnowles2 Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/e7IvZknlSu — (@soonersonly) August 19, 2022

I don’t honestly take much of anything from the OUDNA show on ESPN+. It was fun if you don’t have a twitter account, but honestly we had seen most of those clips prior to the show. One thing I did think was worth talking about? True freshman Jaren Kanak was one of the three players interviewed. I have to assume that means we are gonig to see THIS speed on the field early in his OU tenure.

Good news for our guy Porter. Moser got his waiver for George Washington transfer guard Joe Bamisile. I would plug him directly into the starting lineup if I was a betting man.

Source: Oklahoma's Joe Bamisile has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for the 22-23 season.



Bamisile is a two-time transfer who has previously played for both GW and Virginia Tech.



Averaged 16.3 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 17, 2022

Is anything else going on?

Am I allowed to post other stuff? Ya know what, ask forgiveness not premission.

I provide you, and I mean this, dozens of hours of content. Just watch the quote tweets (if you have Twitter).

I will include my personal favorite. This one used to make me roll in college. I wouldn’t turn the audio on in a public setting but worth a watch.

Be Kind. Be Dope. Talk to you knuckle heads on Monday.