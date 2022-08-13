The Oklahoma Sooners have taken a top in-state prospect off the board with the commitment of Mustang ATH/DB Jacobe Johnson. The Oklahoma staff has had Jacobe on its radar due to his ability to play both ways of the ball really well with premium size and skill. This recruitment always felt like it was going to be Oklahoma, and Johnson finally made it official with a commitment to the Sooners over schools like Alabama, Michigan, Miami and many more.

Johnson can play a variety of positions on the football field and the basketball court, and it’s very possible that he can be one of the better prospects from the state of Oklahoma in quite some time. Standing at 6’3” and 185 lbs, he primarily plays defensive back for Mustang HS, but also has a lot of experience catching the ball (further accentuating his ball skills as a defensive back). What makes Jacobe a special athlete is his overall awareness of the field and seeing plays develop as they unfold. He’s a player who can push other guys on the roster because he has such a high floor and ceiling, talent-wise.

Johnson is Oklahoma’s 20th commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle so far. According to 247Sports Composite, Johnson is the No. 5 overall Athlete, the No. 3 overall player from the state of Oklahoma, and is currently the No. 87 player overall nationally. The Sooners were thought to be in trouble by many analysts and/or journalists around the country as soon as the previous regime went west. After a big recruiting month in July when Oklahoma found themselves doubling their commit number, Brent Venables and his staff continue to change the narrative of Oklahoma football now, and what it will continue to be in the future.