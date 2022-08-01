Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners’ staff continue to run hot on the recruiting trail this summer. After hosting several high-profile targets, a name that many fans of the Sooners have been hearing is Colton Vasek. It’s been noted that the Sooners’ staff was incredible for visits that took place at the tail end of July, and the Texas legacy has chosen to play for the Crimson and Cream instead of his family’s burnt orange. The talented EDGE rusher committed to the Sooners over UT, Oregon, USC, Alabama and many more.

Vasek comes out of Austin, Texas and from prestigious Westlake HS, where he was the defensive MVP of last year’s state title game with three sacks on fellow commit Sooner Jackson Arnold. Vasek stands at a frame of 6’6” and 230 lbs with very long arms — another guy that’s very physical at the point of attack but also has the length to give offensive lines trouble. His motor runs extremely hot, and he’s always forcing the issue, making his opponents play him and not the other way around. His long frame and wingspan allow him to push off the line in two and four-point stances as well as being able to disengage from blockers that he can’t blow by. He’ll certainly spend time in the weight room and tending to smaller things to improve his game (like pad level and maintaining leverage) to improve, but he’s a guy that will push upperclassmen.

Vasek is Oklahoma’s 19th commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle so far. According to 247Sports Composite, Vasek is the No. 19 overall EDGE, the No. 29 overall player from the state of Texas, and is currently the No. 153 player overall nationally. The Sooners continue to reel in one big commit after another and it is undeniable that what Oklahoma is doing despite national narratives suggesting that the program would be in serious trouble during the month of June. For the Sooners and Co., they’re recruiting in a new era, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t prepared for it.