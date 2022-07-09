Bill Bedenbaugh keeps adding large humans to his stock of athletes and continues to fill needs in the trenches. Saturday’s commitment — Logan Howland of Princeton, NJ — is certainly a very athletically-gifted player who plays several positions on both sides of the ball at the prep level. He visited Norman in early June and decided it was home — committing to the Oklahoma Sooners over Iowa, Miami, Michigan and more.

Howland, who stands at 6’7” and 280 lbs, plays some tackle and tight end on offense, and shifts between a defensive end and tackle on the other side of the ball. He has burst, athleticism and the want to play physically. He is being recruited as an offensive tackle, so he’s definitely spending time with Jerry Schmidt in order to build him up physically, but he has the football IQ and athleticism to do what Bedenbaugh offensive lines do best — pull, haul and maul. Where I think Howland can improve is his pad level, and since he is usually the biggest man on every football field he’s been on, it’s not a surprise. However, it’s something that’s easily fixed through repetition and progression.

Howland is Oklahoma’s 13th commit for the 2023 recruiting cycle. According to 247Composite Rankings, the lineman is the No. 48 overall offensive tackle and the No. 10 player from the State of New Jersey. Logan Howland gives me some serious Brody Eldridge vibes— a guy that is athletic enough to play several positions, is reliable, and is tough as nails. Oklahoma is sincerely bringing in more offensive linemen just because of the amount of tackles they need on the roster, but the type of player that they’re bringing in is different. And, with the re-addition of Jerry Schmidt, Howland can reach his full potential under Bill Bedenbaugh.