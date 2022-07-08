The Oklahoma Sooners’ recruiting class is certainly going to look different this year as they replace a large chunk of previous staff. However, it doesn’t mean that they still won’t recruit at a relatively high level. The transition between Lincoln Riley (plus Alex Grinch) and Brent Venables (plus Jeff Lebby) leave a lot of questions to be answered on the style of ball that the Sooners will be playing in the Fall of 2022. Many are still in a wait-and-see approach to not only the type of person Venables is, but also what kind of team he fields and the way his team is coached in the upcoming season.

Fortunately, that is not the case for the top-tier player and offensive tackle out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri — Cayden Green — who is quite familiar with Bill Bedenbaugh. On Friday, he announced his commitment to OU, picking the Sooners over Nebraska, Missouri, LSU, Notre Dame, USC and many others.

Green commits to Oklahoma with a frame of 6’5 and 315lbs— a massive bookend on the offensive line... something you might look for in an elite left tackle. He has a massive wingspan, very quick feet, and possesses the ability to force his man whichever way that works for the O-Line. His impact blocking is off the charts; When Green hits you, it’s in the mouth and it’s hard not to get knocked back that results in him being a mauler in the run game. He’s also quite patient as well as he’s certainly strong and long enough to maintain pass protection. He’s the type of player that’ll challenge Oklahoma’s current players on the team.

Green is Oklahoma’s 12th commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle and the third offensive lineman of the class. According to 247Sports Composite, Cayden Green is the No. 12 overall OT, the No. 3 player from the state of Missouri, and the No. 92 overall player Nationally. In order to compete in the SEC, the Sooners are going to have to consistently bring in talent like this in the trenches. There’s no secret that Oklahoma is certainly laser focused on shoring up the trenches and getting tougher there, because that’s where football matters most. And per usual, Brent Venables is interested in guys that love football and are committed to The University of Oklahoma, but also guys that give all they have to the game and also possess the talent to eventually play on Sundays. Cayden Green certainly checks those boxes.