The recruitment of Jaquaize Pettaway was always in good hands with Cale Gundy leading the charge. However, the stakes on Pettaway’s commitment became higher once it was clear this was going to be a RRR battle between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns:

Jaquaize made his visit to Norman in early June with several other high-profile athletes before visiting Ole Miss and Texas in subsequent weeks. In the end, it was family, vision, and what the Sooners had to offer on the field, not just off-the-field incentives like other programs brought to the table in his recruitment. On Wednesday, Pettaway committed to the OU over offers from Texas, Ohio State, USC and many more.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jaquaize Pettaway (@JAQUAIZE4) has Committed to Oklahoma!



The 6’0 175 WR from Houston, TX chose the Sooners over Texas.



Pettaway is an exact match and fit for Jeff Lebby’s offense— maybe a guy that could even contribute right away in this iteration of the Sooners’ style of play. Standing at 5’11” and 170 lbs, he has speed to burn for days. Not only that, but he is so dynamic, quick-twitch, and explosive, he is able to reach his top speed quicker than most other receivers in this class. He isn’t necessarily a fantastic route runner at this point, but once he has the ball, he’s very physical and has the ability to make defenders miss.

Pettaway is Oklahoma’s 11th commit for the 2023 recruiting cycle. According to 247Composite Rankings, the talented receiver is the No. 8 overall receiver, the No. 8 player from the State of Texas, and the No. 47 overall player in the country. He has a couple of things to work on, specifically catching with strong hands and not with the body, but he has a chance to play significant snaps as a true freshman at OU. He’s a burner with incredible straight-line speed where he’s played a similar role at Langham Creek HS in Houston, and at the very least, Oklahoma would instantly be able to use him to stretch the field.