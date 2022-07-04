Happy Fourth of July! The Oklahoma Sooners are here with some fireworks on the recruiting trail in newly committed linebacker, Phil Picciotti. The talented defender was recruited by DC & LB coach Ted [raise the] Roof, who had been on Picciotti for a while. His commitment shouldn’t be a surprise.

Picciotti is a criminally underrated linebacker by recruiting services, but he has plenty of offers respected programs. He’s picked the Sooners over Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, USC and many more.

Picciotti stands at a frame of 6’3” and 230 lbs, and just like any Brent Venables linebacker, he’s very physical. He played inside linebacker at Pennridge High School in Pennsylvania, but if I were to guess, he’d play the WILL Linebacker spot in a 4-3 style defense. His strengths are his physicality, attacking his gaps, and violent hands to shed blockers rushing in his direction. As far as things to improve upon, it’s consistency of shooting gaps instead of letting the play come to him as well as consistency of pad leverage on tackles.

Picciotti is Oklahoma’s tenth commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle so far. According to 247Sports Composite, Picciotti is the No. 40 overall linebacker, and the No. 8 overall player from the state of Pennsylvania. I expect him to rocket up some more prospect boards this coming season as he’s primed for a big senior season. Venables and Co. continue to stuff the coffer of the linebacker room, and this is certainly a nice addition to the 2023 recruiting class.