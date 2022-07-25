The Oklahoma Sooners continue to bring in quality talent prior to their move into the SEC, and that’s further exemplified by the commitment of highly-touted DB Jasiah Wagoner. The talented defender out of Spanaway, Washington has been recruited by Jay Valai and would be the first cornerback committed to the Sooners for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Wagoner chose Oklahoma over programs such as Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame and many more.

Wagoner visited Oklahoma and Texas in successive days before visiting Cal in late June. Due to Venables’ recruiting philosophy and Wagoner’s own possibilities at other schools, he waited to commit to play in Norman.

He stands at a frame of 5’11” and 170 lbs, somewhat straying away from the bigger defensive backs that Venables typically pursues. However, he makes up for it with his ability to read the QB’s eyes, elite anticipation and great ball skills. He sees the entire field of play and also has good hands for a defensive back. Improvements to his game certainly include getting bigger in the Strength and Conditioning program, but also being coached up on getting downhill in run support instead of waiting for the play to come to him.

Wagoner is Oklahoma’s 17th commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle so far. According to 247Sports Composite, Wagoner is the No. 23 overall cornerback, the No. 2 overall player from the State of Washington, and is currently the No. 185 player nationally. Oklahoma’s commitment list is quite intriguing so far — it has its usual recruits from Texas and Oklahoma, but the class spans nationally from New Jersey to now having two commits from Washington. Some may take that as an indication of Oklahoma struggling in typical recruiting pipelines. However, the Sooners are recruiting nationally and establishing new footholds and relationships with coaches in more places, which will benefit them in the SEC.