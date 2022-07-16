The Oklahoma Sooners continue to dominate the recruiting scene in the month of July. This time, the Sooners have been able to dive into SEC territory once again for highly-touted linebacker — Lewis Carter. The talented defender has primarily been recruited by Ted Roof and Miguel Chavis — coaches familiar with the area who will make their transition to the SEC even smoother. Carter committed to the Sooners over programs such as Auburn, Clemson, USC and many more.

Carter currently stands at a frame of 6’0” and 200 lbs, raising some questions on where he lands on the new iteration of Oklahoma’s defense. At Tampa Catholic High School, he’s played a variety of positions that include wide receiver, running back, safety, linebacker and EDGE. It’s clear he’ll be a defender, but the question is where? He could be another linebacker as much as I could see him playing safety or the CHEETAH position due to the nature of how he attacks downhill, the ball skills possessed, physical style of play and vision of the field.

Lewis Carter is Oklahoma’s 16th commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle so far. According to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 12 overall linebacker, the No. 36 overall player from the state of Florida, and is currently the No. 177 player overall nationally. The Sooners have consistently pulled recruits out of SEC territory as well as their common recruiting grounds in Texas, making more inroads for high school prospects and creating a smoother transition when Oklahoma is playing in the SEC. Some doubt Oklahoma and its ability to recruit with other Blue Bloods in the era of NIL, but the truth is that the brand out in Norman is strong, along with their geographic location that enables them to dip into Texas and the Southeast.