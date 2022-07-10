Christmas in July continues for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners, as they get their third commitment in three days and fifth in ten days. It’s clear that the Sooner staff is making more headway on the defensive side of the ball toward the direction of compiling big, fast, physical human beings that are still in high school. Venables and primary recruiter Miguel Chavis showed that by going all in on Adepoju “PJ” Adebawore (ADD-uh-BAR-ay) and earning a Sunday commitment.

Adebawore, a very physically-gifted EDGE from Kansas City, picked the Sooners over remaining finalists Missouri, Georgia, LSU and Northwestern. OU has been churning out EDGE players over the past decade, with Eric Striker, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and most recently Nik Bonitto earning accolades and honors.

PJ stands at a frame of 6’4” 240 lbs and a wingspan of nearly 7’. He is as twitchy as they come as an EDGE rusher with the length and strength to wreak havoc on an offensive lineman, a fullback, and a backfield. He has incredible football instincts and despite him getting caught on a block occasionally, he’s able to disengage easily in comparison to many others because of his length and violent use of his hands. He is constantly on, he never shies away from contact and the motor runs hot.

Adebawore is Oklahoma’s 14th commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle so far. According to 247Sports Composite, Adebawore is the No. 12 overall EDGE, the No. 5 player from the state of Missouri, and the No. 98 player overall.

The talented EDGE is more of a raw prospect but certainly has one of the highest ceilings out of the top 100. The ability to stay on the field in both rushing and passing downs is obviously a big positive for Oklahoma, and I’m quite curious to see what a couple of seasons with Jerry Schmidt will do for him and the Sooner defense.