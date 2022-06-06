OU run rules UCLA 15-0, advancing to the WCWS National Title Series

Early Monday morning the Sooners played the Bruins from Los Angeles in which UCLA won the first of two games if they were to advance— Gasso’s squad only needed the singular win to appear in the National Title Series again. Oklahoma started off with Nicole May in the circle for game 1 and she was relieved by Jordy Bahl before the Sooners fell in the first matchup 7-3. However, with the new format of playing the elimination game right after the original instead of getting a 4-hour break, Oklahoma was armed with a fresh pitcher in Hope Trautwein while UCLA had to work in 3 pitchers between Azevedo, Faraimo, and Shaw, 2 of which had pitched extensively in the first game.

Oklahoma started off QUICK against the Bruins both on the bats and in the circle. Trautwein was nails all day with 6 strikeouts and only 2 hits, marching through all 7 innings. However, Oklahoma was the away team for this elimination matchup and Tiare Jennings did not disappoint, blasting it out of the stadium for an early 3-0 lead on their first at bat.

The Sooners weren’t close to done. The very next inning after Trautwein retired the side? Another 3-run shot, but from the bat of Jocelyn Alo to make the score 6-0.

The Sooners would then sprinkle in several runs between 6-0 to 11-0 where Alo, Boone, Coleman, and Green all had RBI’s deep into run-rule territory by the 5th inning... where Jocelyn Alo said they’d only need 5 innings to win this matchup. Many Sooner fans likely felt comfortable with a 11-0, but the chef’s kiss on top was the grand slam that the Home Run Queen put up to emphatically put UCLA’s team out of their WCWS misery to lead 15-0 with no outs at the top of the 5th inning.





1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ on the career.

3️⃣2️⃣ on the year.

2️⃣ in the game.



' @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/OdgbOYANff — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2022

The Sooners are back in the National Title Series for the 3rd season in a row, winning 1 of the previous 2 since 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. Oklahoma can win 4 National Titles in 6 seasons if they are able to be the last ones standing once again. But this time? No foe that’s unfamiliar. It’s either a Red River Rivalry Championship Series or a Bedlam Championship Series, both teams that each have 1 win over the Sooners this season. Not to mention, Jordy Bahl played extensively vs UCLA in game 1 where she was very effective and showed what she was capable of doing while injured despite the commentators suggesting she may not be using a rise ball because of the uncomfortable motion it would make on her forearm.

This is not new territory for Gasso and her squad, but it is certainly not recent for conference enemies Texas and Oklahoma State. The next action between the Oklahoma Sooners and their adversaries can be caught this Wednesday at 7:30CT on ESPN. But for now? Let us sound off like Lauren Chamberlain because that Sooner team in Game 2 was the one people are used to.

Yo JOCELYN — Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 6, 2022