On Saturday, Patty Gasso and the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners defeated conference foe Texas Longhorns once again to remain in the winners bracket and advance to the national semifinal. The combination of Jayda Coleman, Jocelyn Alo, and Tiare Jennings were too much for Texas early... specifically at the beginning of the game as Coleman doubled off of Texas Third Team All-American pitcher Hailey Dolcini, and then Alo smashed the subsequent at-bat out of the park in OKC.

In comparison to the three pitchers Oklahoma saw vs Texas, Hope Trautwein was the only one in the circle for Oklahoma all 7 innings while surrendering 2 runs and 6 hits while posting an incredible season average 0.68 ERA. Trautwein may have only struck out 1 batter, but far more often had the opposition in uncomfortable situations that resulted in routine pop-ups and groundouts.

Texas did score a run at the bottom of the first to give the Longhorns some juice, but they were not prepared for the onslaught of Oklahoma Sooner bats in the 5th inning when Jayda Coleman got another leadoff double that scored Rylie Boone followed by a Jocelyn Alo RBI single to take Coleman home. With the lead extended to 4-1 for Oklahoma, Tiare Jennings went to the plate after Texas changed pitchers and blasted a 2-run shot on the second pitch of the at-bat to further extend the lead to 6-1.

The energy from the Texas faithful was sucked out of the stadium after the 5th inning, especially as Alyssa Brito getting an insurance run at the top of the 7th inning to make it 7-1 prior to Texas scoring a solo shot before Trautwein retired the side.

Oklahoma continues their dominance in the tournament and is awaiting the winner between UCLA and the loser of Florida/Oklahoma State on Monday as they get a day of rest. The question that is continually asked is about the Sooners and their own pitchers. Will Jordy Bahl make an official return to the Sooner circle this season? Or is it just a matter of when? Gasso gave reps to Bahl vs Northwestern with one out remaining two days ago and that is encouraging— but we have yet to see extended reps... which could be gamesmanship as well from Patty and Assistant HC/Pitching Coach, Jennifer Rocha. Regardless, you have to love the comments from the Home Run Queen and Player of the Year (again) after the game:

Jocelyn Alo on Hailey Dolcini: “No one shuts out the #Sooners twice, let alone three times … so we had a bit of a chip on our shoulders.” — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) June 4, 2022

It’s always nice to win on the national stage, it’s even nicer to do it against your biggest rival down south of the Red River. Oh, and not to mention, that Alo has become the first player in D-1 NCAA Softball history with 3 seasons of 30 or more home runs... Because where the Oklahoma Sooners are going, it just means more. Catch the next action for Gasso’s Sooners on Monday at Noon on ESPN.