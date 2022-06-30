 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma Football Podcast: Realignment, Recruiting, Trivia, Bold Takes & More!

REALIGNMENT NEVER SLEEPS!

By Kamiar Mehrabian

NCAA Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With a day like today, Kamiar and Stephen try to understand several of the newsworthy things that happened for the Oklahoma Sooners, but also the college football world. They talk recruiting, who may be next, some trivia along with other games, and both make one bold take.

