The types of bodies and football players that Brent Venables and staff continue to bring in show the direction of the defensive side of the ball — now more apparent with the commitment of Samuel Omosigho from Crandall HS in Texas, who is listed as a linebacker despite playing safety and receiver in high school. Brent isn’t just going after high level recruits, he’s also going after body types that will contribute to a high-level defense — enabling the Oklahoma Sooners to remain as multiple as possible alongside showcasing a bigger arsenal of defensive utility. Omosigho was being recruited majorly by Brandon Hall and picked OU over schools like Florida, Auburn, Michigan, USC and many more.

I could see Omosigho playing in several spots for the Oklahoma Sooners, not just at one linebacker position. He gives me the same kind of feeling that Sooner commit Kaleb Spencer does, Sam stands at a frame of 6’1” and 208 lbs while also playing several sports and all over the football field. Omosigho is also being recruited by Brandon Hall, the safeties coach, it suggests Oklahoma knows he’s special and can play several positions... including that CHEETAH spot that Venables loves so much. Sam is VIOLENT. He wants to get downhill and punish whoever has the ball, that much is very clear. It’s also easy to see the flashes of how good he can be in coverage as well, but is inconsistent with footwork in and out of breaks, which is something to be ironed out by Venables and Co. Overall, Oklahoma is getting a very physical human in Sam Omosigho.

Omosigho is Oklahoma’s ninth commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle so far. According to 247Sports Composite, Omosigho is the No. 35 overall LB and the No. 69 player from the state of Texas. Sooner fans must get reacquainted with Venables and the defense that he expects Ted Roof to deploy this coming Fall. The defense might be tough to track for some after going from Venables, to Mike Stoops, to Alex Grinch, and then back to Brent a decade later. All three coaches had different assistants, preferences in play style, and ways of running a defense along with WHO was playing within their schemes. With a move to a more physical conference looming, players like Omosigho are paramount and Sooner fans should expect to see more athletes like him coming through Norman sooner than later.