OU is back on the board with a pre-dead period commitment, this time in the form of offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta.

Brent Venables and his staff have been fairly quiet since they hosted several recruits in early June to be a part of the next iteration of the Oklahoma Sooners. Per usual, along an offensive line coached by Bill Bedenbaugh paired again with Jerry Schmidt running the strength program, Sooner fans should feel good about the commitment of Ozaeta.

The Sooners are also still after Cayden Green and Payton Kirkland — other elite offensive linemen — and this area is certainly a priority. Ozaeta, a prospect from the Pacific Northwest (Snoqualmie, Washington) has been in Norman several times and has found his home after committing to Coach B and Oklahoma over programs such as UCLA, Utah, BYU and many more.

100% committed to @OU_Football‼️ Happy Birthday Mom @mozaeta! So grateful for my teammates & coaches through the years and for my family whose unconditional love and support helped me get here! Thank you to @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Coach_Leb for believing in me! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cGtJIC481U — Heath Ozaeta (@HeathOzaeta) June 27, 2022

Heath stands at a frame of 6’6”, 296 lbs and currently plays offensive tackle, but what should also be recognized are his offers. He hasn’t been getting offers from every elite D1 program, but he’s certainly had the interest of prestigious academic institutions. It is noted he has a 3.9 GPA and that’s nothing to scoff at because more often than not, especially the offensive line, the smartest and most hardworking individuals will find themselves on the field somehow. However, Ozaeta is a mauler — he wants to drive his opponents into the ground. A couple of areas of improvement certainly belong in the weight room as well as his pad level, something that’s very normal for high school O-Line prospects. What the talented lineman does quite well is hand placement and violent usage of hands after the snap. He has quick feet, as well.

Ozaeta is Oklahoma’s eighth commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle and the second offensive lineman of the class so far. According to 247Sports Composite, Ozaeta is the No. 45 overall OT, the No. 8 player from the state of Washington. The Sooners continue to gear up and recruit the offensive line not just as part of their move to the SEC soon, but also because Bedenbaugh and staff want to develop their own guys in house instead of relying upon transfers as well. During his senior season, I expect Ozaeta to gain more substantial offers from programs that will prepare him for the NFL... which is always the top priority of Oklahoma offensive linemen.