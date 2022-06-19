The Oklahoma Sooners are champions once again on the diamond and have the opportunity to do it on the diamond once more! Also, Brent Venables is building Oklahoma for the SEC, but can he build for the National Title? Jack, Kamiar, and Stephen discuss everything Softball, Omaha, Recruiting, and really ask if Brent Venables can deliver a National Title to the University of Oklahoma.

