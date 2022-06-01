 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma Sooners Softball: Get your Jocelyn Alo ‘Player of the Year’ shirt

Jocelyn Alo is the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

By Jack Shields
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

BreakingT

Jocelyn Alo seems to enjoy hitting home runs, and this tendency has earned the Oklahoma Sooners standout a second consecutive USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year distinction. Are we surprised? No. Does that make it any less impressive? Also no.

To celebrate this accomplishment, our good friends at BreakingT are here with yet another perfect t-shirt. You can purchase it here.

  • Officially licensed product of Jocelyn Alo and the University of Oklahoma, as part of BreakingT’s RAMP offering.
  • Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in crimson. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-5XL
  • Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in crimson. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
  • Designed by Sami Cappa.
  • Screened in the USA.

