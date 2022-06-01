Jocelyn Alo seems to enjoy hitting home runs, and this tendency has earned the Oklahoma Sooners standout a second consecutive USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year distinction. Are we surprised? No. Does that make it any less impressive? Also no.
@78jocelyn_alo | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/e9EQU693n9— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 1, 2022
