 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Oklahoma Sooners Softball: OU tops UCF, heads to Women’s College World Series

The Sooners will have an opportunity to defend their national championship in Oklahoma City, and I think we all like their chances.

By Jack Shields

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

University of Oklahoma vs University of Tulsa Set Number: X164004 TK1

With a 7-1 victory over the UCF Golden Knights, the Oklahoma Sooners (54-2) are headed to yet another Women’s College World Series. It’s the program’s 15th trip to the WCWS and 10th in its last 11 full seasons.

In her final game at Marita Hynes Field, Jocelyn Alo went 2-4, punctuating the performance with one last home run. The long ball was the 117th of her career, adding to the NCAA career record. Not to be outdone, senior Grace Lyons went 3-5 at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs. In total, the Sooners tallied 12 hits while only striking out three times.

Patty Gasso’s team will now head north to its second home of Oklahoma City, where the 2021 national champions will have the might of Sooner Nation behind them. As we’ve seen in the past, there’s plenty of parity in this event, and a championship is far from guaranteed. Having said that, if Jordy Bahl does indeed return to action next week, I don’t see who could legitimately prevent this group from defending its crown.

One thing’s for sure — we’re witnessing a coach who is currently leading a program as effectively as anyone in collegiate athletics at this time. If the statue isn’t already being sculpted for Patty, that needs to change soon.

More From Crimson And Cream Machine

Loading comments...