With a 7-1 victory over the UCF Golden Knights, the Oklahoma Sooners (54-2) are headed to yet another Women’s College World Series. It’s the program’s 15th trip to the WCWS and 10th in its last 11 full seasons.

In her final game at Marita Hynes Field, Jocelyn Alo went 2-4, punctuating the performance with one last home run. The long ball was the 117th of her career, adding to the NCAA career record. Not to be outdone, senior Grace Lyons went 3-5 at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs. In total, the Sooners tallied 12 hits while only striking out three times.

We're not crying, you're crying @78jocelyn_alo | T6 | OU 7, UCF 0 pic.twitter.com/YeS1xPSfFU — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 28, 2022

Patty Gasso’s team will now head north to its second home of Oklahoma City, where the 2021 national champions will have the might of Sooner Nation behind them. As we’ve seen in the past, there’s plenty of parity in this event, and a championship is far from guaranteed. Having said that, if Jordy Bahl does indeed return to action next week, I don’t see who could legitimately prevent this group from defending its crown.

One thing’s for sure — we’re witnessing a coach who is currently leading a program as effectively as anyone in collegiate athletics at this time. If the statue isn’t already being sculpted for Patty, that needs to change soon.