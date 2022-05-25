 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma Sooners Softball: Get your ‘Super Smash Sooners” shirt featuring Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman

This officially licensed product of Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman, and the University of Oklahoma is part of BreakingT’s RAMP offering.

By Jack Shields
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Oklahoma Sooners are making yet another run at a national championship, and Sooner Nation is liking their chances. Who could blame them?

This OU team really doesn’t have a weakness, but the power is what always seems to stand out.With this in mind, our friends at BreakingT are here with yet another great t-shirt design. This one features Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman, who have combined for 34 home runs, 103 RBIs and a .485 batting average in 2022. You can purchase it (and plenty of other officially licensed OU gear) right here.

  • Officially licensed product of Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman, and the University of Oklahoma, as part of BreakingT’s RAMP offering.
  • Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in crimson. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-5XL
  • Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in crimson. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
  • Designed by Sami Cappa.
  • Screened in the USA.

