The Oklahoma Sooners are making yet another run at a national championship, and Sooner Nation is liking their chances. Who could blame them?

This OU team really doesn’t have a weakness, but the power is what always seems to stand out.With this in mind, our friends at BreakingT are here with yet another great t-shirt design. This one features Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman, who have combined for 34 home runs, 103 RBIs and a .485 batting average in 2022. You can purchase it (and plenty of other officially licensed OU gear) right here.