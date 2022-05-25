The Oklahoma Sooners are making yet another run at a national championship, and Sooner Nation is liking their chances. Who could blame them?
.#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/wjHGzHXV2m— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 24, 2022
This OU team really doesn’t have a weakness, but the power is what always seems to stand out.With this in mind, our friends at BreakingT are here with yet another great t-shirt design. This one features Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman, who have combined for 34 home runs, 103 RBIs and a .485 batting average in 2022. You can purchase it (and plenty of other officially licensed OU gear) right here.
- Officially licensed product of Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman, and the University of Oklahoma, as part of BreakingT’s RAMP offering.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in crimson. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-5XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in crimson. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Designed by Sami Cappa.
- Screened in the USA.
Loading comments...