Led by Brent Venables, the Oklahoma Sooners are continuously adding more pieces to the offensive puzzle recently after adding QBs Davis Beville (Pitt) & General Booty (JUCO). But also adding receiver JJ Hester (Mizzou), and now another wide receiver in LV Bunkley-Shelton from Arizona State. For the offense, this off-season’s immediate position needs were offensive line, quarterback, and wide receiver after Riley’s departure and Lebby has been able to secure some depth in the QB room and even more quality depth in the wide receiver room.

So, who is Bunkely-Shelton? Or, better just known as LV. He was rated as a 4 star receiver, the 158th best player overall, and the no. 17 player in the state of California. After that, he played two seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils where he was the second leading wide receiver both seasons that included the 4 game season for the PAC12. This past season, he hauled in 33 receptions for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns.

LV likely left Arizona State because the Sun Devils have a run heavy offense as they were ranked 11th in the PAC12 in passing yards this past season. Despite returning to ASU this upcoming season would’ve meant he would be the leading receiver, he sought opportunities elsewhere and it is now complimenting the wide receiver room at Oklahoma nicely. Oklahoma lost a few receivers to the portal but had a decent core returning in Mims, Wease, Farooq, and Stoops. Oklahoma now adds JJ Hester, another big bodied receiver that fits Lebby’s offense on the boundaries, but also now LV Bunkley-Shelton as a slot where he’ll very likely be a contributor right away just as he was at Arizona State. He’s a great route runner, has excellent hands, but is more of a water bug in the idea that he’s quicker than he is fast. However, he is explosive off the line and in/out of his breaks while having the ability to catch the ball through contact. I’d say Oklahoma should feel more comfortable about who Dillon Gabriel is throwing to now more so than they should have a couple of weeks ago.