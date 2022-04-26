 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Get your Baker Mayfield Heisman statue shirt from BreakingT

Baker Mayfield has been immortalized in Norman. Now you can immortalize him in your wardrobe.

By Jack Shields
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Baker Mayfield left it all on the field for the Oklahoma Sooners during his time in Norman, and now his statue sits in historic Heisman Park.

It looks good in the light of day, but at the original unveiling, it seemed a bit suspect. Yes, we all saw the tweets. They were superb. We even got in on the action. However, the bar for statues is very low in this day and age, and it’s honestly passes the test.

Anyway, our good friends at BreakingT have captured the occasion with another great t-shirt, which you can find here.

  • Officially licensed product of The University of Oklahoma and the National Football League Players Association!
  • Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in crimson. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
  • Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in crimson. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
  • Screened in the USA.

