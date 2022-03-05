After after picking up consecutive wins for the first time in this calendar year, the Oklahoma Sooners are looking to boost their postseason stock with a rare road victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11) at Kansas State (14-15, 6-11): Saturday, 3 p.m. CT at Bramlage Coliseum (Manhattan, Kan.)

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

Commentary: Chucki Kempf and Missy Heidrick

Radio: Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing

Line: Kansas State -2.5 (as of 12 p.m. CT Saturday)

About Kansas State

The Wildcats are led by sophomore guard Nijel Pack, who is averaging 17.7 points and hitting 43.7 percent of his three-point attempts in his second season in Manhattan. Markquis Nowell and Mark Smith also contribute 12.6 and 12.2 points per game, respectively, with the latter adding 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State is currently 56th in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings, sitting at No. 68 offensively and No. 54 defensively.

K-State was in decent position for a spot in the Big Dance not too long ago, but four straight losses seem to have thrown a wrench into those plans.

Bracketology

The Sooners currently sit at No. 46 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, which the selection committee uses as a tool for seeding the field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has the Sooners in the ““Work Left to Do” category, and one would think that a win today couple with one big upset in the Big 12 Tournament would qualify as sufficient work done. Otherwise, the NIT will be the destination, as the Sooners are assured of at least a .500 record.

Prediction

Oklahoma 68, Kansas State 66