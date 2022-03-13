Fans of the Oklahoma Sooners have been sitting on pins and needles over the past 36 hours, and they finally got their answer Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the news they wanted, as OU ended up as one of the “First Four Out” of the NCAA Tournament field.

Last four in, first four out pic.twitter.com/ffoQbDE5Kv — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2022

The Sooners certainly gave the committee plenty of reasons to exclude them, but when looking at the competition for the final spots, OU should have been in over 17-14 Michigan and 18-13 Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were 77th in NET, suffering losses to Lafayette, UMass DePaul and Penn State. Meanwhile, Michigan has a comparable record to the Sooners and lost to a common opponent — UCF. The most puzzling part is that the Big Ten was fourth in conference RPI and got nine teams into the field. Doesn’t make a ton of sense!

At any rate, OU will now await its announced spot in the NIT field, and they could potentially find themselves hosting a game or two. Here’s how you can watch the selection show:

Date: Sunday, March 13

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN and ESPN+