With a huge win over the Baylor Bears, the Oklahoma Sooners have placed themselves right on the bubble, but an upset of the Texas Tech Red Raiders will surely send them dancing.
March 11, 2022
Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11) vs. Texas Tech (24-8, 12-6): Friday, 8:30 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.)
TV/Live Stream: ESPN+
Commentary: Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden
Radio: Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing
Line: Texas Tech -7.5 per DraftKings
Quick Notes
- Bracketology: Oklahoma currently sits in the “First Four Out” in the most recent bracket entry from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. Additionally, OU is in the field in 45 of 129 major bracket submissions on Bracket Matrix (sourced from various publications and pundits) prior to the vital tilt with Texas Tech. The Sooners would likely still be in the conversation with a loss tonight, but a win would make them all but a shoe-in.
- Elsewhere: Some breaks have gone against the Sooners today (Texas A&M over Auburn, Indiana over Illinois), and fellow bubble team Dayton narrowly avoided a loss to 10-seed UMass in the A10 Tournament. However, OU fans can still root for losses from Wyoming (vs. Boise State, 8:30 p.m. CT), SMU (vs. Tulsa, currently in progress), Virginia Tech (vs. North Carolina, 8:30 p.m. CT), and VCU (vs. Richmond, 7:30 p.m. CT) as the night goes on.
- Prediction: I’m not sure the Sooners continue their Cinderella run tonight, but my hunch is that OU’s stellar NET ranking is being undersold by a number of notable pundits. My guess? OU falls in a valiant effort tonight, gets one of the last bids in the tournament and makes an appearance in Dayton next week. No matter how those chips fall, you have to be proud of how this team has fought down the stretch, and Porter Moser deserves a tip of the cap.
