With a huge win over the Baylor Bears, the Oklahoma Sooners have placed themselves right on the bubble, but an upset of the Texas Tech Red Raiders will surely send them dancing.

Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11) vs. Texas Tech (24-8, 12-6): Friday, 8:30 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

Commentary: Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden

Radio: Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing

Line: Texas Tech -7.5 per DraftKings

Quick Notes