On Wednesday, we asked fans of the Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball program their thoughts on five different topics related to the program. The results are in, and the mood seems to be largely positive.

Currently sitting at 17-14 and lacking a “bad loss” on its resume, the Oklahoma are currently on the outside looking in as far as the NCAA Tournament is concerned, but hope remains for March Madness. The task is tall, but a win over Baylor would likely put the Sooners right back in the conversation.

Additionally, fans seem to be content with the overall direction of the program as Porter Moser’s first season approaches it’s end. With a good backcourt crop coming in this offseason and a decent amount of production returning, OU should be tough in 2022-23.

