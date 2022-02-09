After losing seven of their last eight games, the Oklahoma Sooners picked up a top-10 win to reinvigorate their postseason hopes, topping No. 9 Texas Tech by a score of 70-55. With the victory, OU improves to 14-10 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play.

Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU in a big way, dropping 30 points on 9-14 shooting and 8-11 from three-point range. After scoring 13 and keeping the Sooners afloat during a sloppy first half, the sharpshooter helped OU seize the momentum early in the second half and build itself a cushion down the stretch. Elijah Harkless also provided a nice spark on both ends, adding 13 points of his own while also keeping Tech’s talented guards in check.

Entering the evening, OU sat at No. 48 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings and was slotted in Joe Lunardi’s “Last Four In”. A win over a top-10 team will undoubtedly improve the situation. The Sooners needed to “steal” one or two down the stretch in order to feel good about their NCAA Tournament chances, but OU can now likely punch a ticket by winning the ones it’s expected to win.

Next up is a Saturday trip to Allen Fieldhouse, where OU will face No. 8 Kansas at noon on CBS. The following Tuesday will feature a crucial one, as OU will host Texas at 6 p.m. for an ESPN2 matchup.