Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Senior Bowl Sooners, Softball season approaches, men’s basketball in a must-win scenario

Oklahoma Men’s Basketball continues to struggle this season, now losing seven of their last eight games after falling in Stillwater to Oklahoma State, 64-55. Outside of Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless, the team shot just over 21% from the field and contributed a total of 17 points.
The Big 12 grind is like no other and there’s no better opportunity to get back in the win column than knocking off a Top 10 team on your home court. Next up is the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders coming to the Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. You can catch the game on ESPNU.
OU Football
Some former Oklahoma Sooners Football players are once again turning heads on big stages. First of all, Perrion Winfrey was named the MVP of the Senior Bowl. That’s right. MVP as a Defensive Tackle. Winfrey racked up five tackles, three for loss and two sacks to earn the MVP honor. Winfrey is the first Senior Bowl defensive MVP since 2014.
Then in the Pro Bowl multiple former Sooners made their presence felt. First on Team NFC, Kyler Murray lead the game with 160 passing yards on 18/27 passing, with 3 touchdowns and an interception. CeeDee Lamb hauled in four catches for 41 yards. On the other side of the ball, Mark Andrews had a team high five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns to power Team AFC to a 41-35 victory.
Not a whole lot going on with the current Oklahoma Sooners Football team over the weekend, but with the ever evolving college football landscape the Transfer Portal is becoming more and more of a topic. OU lost a lot over the last couple months and brought in a lot from the portal. The Oklahoman dives into what Brent Venables thinks should be tweaked with the Transfer Portal.
'It's a puzzle': What changes would OU football coach Brent Venables like to see with the transfer process? https://t.co/6bnXvVOIpF— OklahomanSports (@OklahomanSports) February 6, 2022
OU Women’s Basketball
Oklahoma Women’s Basketball is on an absolute roll right now, sitting at 20-3 on the season after pulling out an incredible 2OT victory against West Virginia on Saturday, 101-99. The Sooners are now No. 12 in the country, their highest ranking since November 2016. Oklahoma was also named the national Team of the Week by ESPN, while Madi Williams was named Big 12 Player of the Week. OU gets the week off and is back in action on Saturday at the No. 16 Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. on the uber successful Longhorn Network. Also, the Oklahoman’s Jenni Carlson breaks down why first-year Sooners Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk is a national Coach of the Year candidate.
Jennie Baranczyk and her #Sooners believe. You should believe she is a coach-of-the-year candidate. (via @JenniCarlson_OK) https://t.co/7xEYYCSPSA— OklahomanSports (@OklahomanSports) February 6, 2022
OU Softball
It’s almost that time! Oklahoma Sooners Softball is back Thursday looking to defend their 2021 National Championship and win their 6th overall National Title. The Sooners are the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the country and of course the Big 12. The Sooners are headed out to California for their first four games of the 2022 season. Thursday OU plays at UC Santa Barbra at 4:30 p.m. You can catch the season opener on ESPN+.
Then over the weekend the Sooners play in the Mark Campbell Invitational, all four games are airing exclusively on flosoftball. The Sooners play Loyola Marymount on Friday at 5:45 p.m and Mississippi State on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oklahoma has a massive showdown against No. 3 UCLA at 6 p.m. The Sooners wrap the weekend up against UC San Diego at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
