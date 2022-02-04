Happy Friday, Sooners friends and fans!

We start today’s post with the unfortunate news that Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jeremiah Criddell is retiring from football due to health concerns. However, Criddell will stay with the program in a student coaching role while he continues to pursue his undergraduate degree.

I’ll always fondly remember Criddell throwing the horns down as he announced his commitment live on ESPN back in December of 2018. You knew he was a true Sooner at that point, and his decision to continue his commitment to this program illustrates that point further. Oklahoma Football is better with guys like him putting in the work every day, he certainly gets a tip of the cap from yours truly.

With the 2022 class wrapped up, the focus fully shifts to 2023. Jeff Lebby and Cale Gundy had a solid day at the office, as four star WR Ashton Cozart announced his commitment to the Sooners this evening. The Flower Mound, Texas native — who picked OU over Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas and plenty of others — should fit nicely into the new offensive scheme.

Cozart is 6’3, ran track, and the exact type of receiver Lebby wants in his offense.



Securing him along with Jackson Arnold for 2023— I thought Norman was falling apart? Am I doing this right? — K. Mehrabian (@KMehrabianCCM) February 5, 2022

It was a crazy week with National Signing Day being much more active than in recent years for Oklahoma Sooners Football. As of now OU is the 8th ranked class by both Rivals.com and 247sports.com. Interestingly enough, Oklahoma hadn’t had a Top-10 class in either 2021, or 2020. Pretty impressive what the new staff has been able to hold together and build in just the last couple months. Our Allen Kennedy touches on how both this staff, as well as Bob Stoops, kept this signing class together. In addition, the OU Daily’s Mason Young wrote about Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley discussing the transfer portal, strap in for that one. Brian Davis takes a look at all of the Big 12 classes, while Barry Tramel shows us why Jeff Lebby jumped at the chance to return to Oklahoma. Also, the Oklahoman explores how OU did landing in-state recruits this cycle.

Oklahoma Football 2022 Signing Class Update #Sooners currently have the 8th ranked recruiting class according to @Rivals, with 15 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ & 6 ⭐️⭐️⭐️



An average rank of 3.71, tied for 7th in the country, topping the Big 12



OU finished 13th in 2021, 16th in 2020 pic.twitter.com/HRVSLXg7k2 — Ryan King (@Ryan_King_Now) February 3, 2022

Oklahoma owes Bob Stoops a debt of gratitude for his role in keeping this class together. @BlatantHomerism touches on this and other topics in the wake of National Signing Day. #Sooners https://t.co/K1ezYmMKQq — Crimson & Turnipseed Machine (@CCMachine) February 3, 2022

“Once you get into the portal, there’s a line that you cross… I have to assume that you’re not coming back.”



Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley both discussed the transfer portal and Caleb Williams to USC, while Dillon Gabriel was named #Sooners starter.https://t.co/rGxGQudXqT — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 3, 2022

Big 12 recruiting capsules: Texas, Oklahoma sign top-10 classes with final flurry https://t.co/KjQ1EFX9W0 — OklahomanSports (@OklahomanSports) February 4, 2022

Tramel: Jeff Lebby didn't hesitate when given the chance to return to OU football https://t.co/s8tmNVFobA — OklahomanSports (@OklahomanSports) February 4, 2022

OU signee Gentry Williams of Tulsa Booker T. Washington tops The Oklahoman's final 2022 Super 30 rankings https://t.co/y9Moa6l8Vt — OklahomanSports (@OklahomanSports) February 3, 2022

OU Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners Men’s Basketball has pretty much a must win on their hands this weekend. After losing six of their last seven games it’s Bedlam Round 1, in Stillwater. Both OU and OSU sit at 3-6 on the season, tied for 6th, but also only one win ahead of West Virginia for last in the Big 12. The next five game are against teams currently ranked in the Top 25, including at No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders and at No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks next week. Tip-off for this important matchup is at 11 a.m. Saturday, on ESPN 2.

The Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball team is sitting really good, 19-3 overall, 8-2 in Big 12 play. OU just got their second straight win over the No. 9 team in the country, this time at Baylor, 78-77, despite showing up just minutes before tip-off. Next up, the Sooners are back at home hosting West Virginia (11-8 overall, 4-5 Big 12) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, on Bally Sports Oklahoma. It’s also the annual Play4Kay Pink Game to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

‼️



OU goes to Waco and wraps up the season sweep of Baylor!#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/IPKwhLyuXO — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 3, 2022





Our annual @KayYowFund Pink Game is on Saturday and we need all of Sooner Nation there with us to fight back against cancer! #Sooners x https://t.co/YtsBIoOwUu pic.twitter.com/PyKveXPraP — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 4, 2022

Other OU Sports

SCHEDULE CHANGE



Due to weather concerns, Friday's meet vs. TWU has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. CT!



» https://t.co/JOsp24L0eZ



» TWU

» , .

⏰ » 4:00 p.m. CT

» Norman, Okla. pic.twitter.com/AZPIFk2unM — Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 3, 2022

#WeAreOU



| Wichita State

⏰ | 6 p.m. CT

| Headington Family Tennis Center

️ | FREE

| Free for first 50 fans

| https://t.co/klzTFGooat

| https://t.co/kK06aRDAd3 pic.twitter.com/bv4SAMy289 — Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 4, 2022