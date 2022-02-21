Hot Links: Sooners dominate on the diamond, struggle on the hardwood

Happy Monday, Sooners friends and fans!

The University of Oklahoma showed out this weekend on the diamonds.

First up, the Oklahoma Sooners Softball team continued to show why they are the No. 1 team in the entire country, dominating the Houston Classic. The Sooners won all five games in run-rule fashion, beating McNeese and Houston twice each, Texas State once. OU outscored their opponents 55-1 to improve to 10-0 on the season.

The highlight of the weekend was Jocelyn Alo hitting her 95th career home run, tying her with Sooners legend Lauren Chamberlain. The Hawaii native will more than likely break that record on Friday. The Oklahoman’s Ryan Aber wrote about Alo’s record breaking long ball in the Sooners victory over Texas State.

Next up, the Sooners head out to the West Coast to Cathedral City, California, for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Five total games against Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, No. 9 Arizona, No. 18 Tennessee and Utah. First up, Oklahoma faces off with CSU Fullerton on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Long Beach State at 5 p.m. All games can be caught on flosoftball.com.

#Sooners star Jocelyn Alo hits 95th career home run, ties Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA softball record (via @ryaber) https://t.co/tj6PW6Vy8d — Jeff Patterson (@jeffpattOKC) February 20, 2022

#1 Oklahoma Sooners 2022 Softball Update: Feb 20th



- 10-0 overall

- 8 wins by run-rule, 6 in a row

- Scored 95 runs

- Given up 2 total runs, 0 earned runs

- 25 home runs hit

- 87 strikeouts thrown

- Only 1 Oklahoma — Ryan King (@Ryan_King_Now) February 20, 2022

OU Baseball

Oklahoma Sooner Baseball started off the 2022 season very well at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. Oklahoma went 2-1, shutting out Auburn 3-0, dropping game two against No. 11 Arizona 14-4 and finishing the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Michigan. The Oklahoman breaks down the Sooners opening weekend as a whole.

The Sooners host Wichita State on Tuesday at 2:30 for their home opener, before a three game series against Northwestern State this upcoming weekend. You can catch all four of these games on Sooner Sports TV.

'Bennett set the tone': Takeaways from how Jake Bennett and OU baseball fared on opening weekend https://t.co/V9I4cvzn1P — OklahomanSports (@OklahomanSports) February 21, 2022

OU Basketball

Both Oklahoma Sooners basketball teams headed up to Iowa this weekend and dropped tough losses to the Cyclones.

First, the Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team played the early game, losing their 6th game in the last seven, falling at Iowa State 75-54. OU is now just above .500 on the season at 14-13, just 4-10 in the Big 12. The main area of concern, with Elijah Harkless out for the rest of the season with an injury, the Sooners’ bench combined for just two points. The OU Daily’s Colton Sulley shows us how the Sooners deficit got out of hand so quickly. Also, the Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel explains how a new arena won’t fix all of the attendance problems Oklahoma men’s basketball is facing.

Next up, the Sooners have the opportunity to sweep No. 9 Texas Tech, when they face off with the Red Raiders in Lubbock at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can catch the game on ESPN +

"(The lead) went from five to 15 really fast.”



Without Elijah Harkless due to injury, The #Sooners fell to Iowa State on the road after allowing a late run Saturday.https://t.co/Sw2VFXZUmE — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 20, 2022

New OU basketball arena probably is needed for recruiting, but a new home is not solving attendance problems in a sport that's largely broken. https://t.co/Wmulv2RfpF — Berry Tramel (@BerryTramel) February 21, 2022

Back on the road Tuesday



Texas Tech

Feb. 22

⏰ 7 PM

ESPN+ | https://t.co/uZtrqv9XIy

https://t.co/AVMYjmkpGC pic.twitter.com/YFgyWtxmbW — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 21, 2022

The Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team is in a much better spot as a program, but suffered a smilier fate this weekend, getting blown out in Ames by No. 6 Iowa State, 89-67. Only two Sooners scored in double-figures, with Taylor Robertson only racking up five points. The OU Daily’s Nick Coppola examines the Sooners’ losing streak and what lead to such a tough loss at Iowa State.

OU dropped to No. 20 in the AP Poll on Monday.

OU tries to snap this three game losing streak on Wednesday when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-17 overall, 2-12 Big 12) come to town. The game is at 6:30 and you can catch the action on ESPN+.

“There were some moments that I’ve been really proud of, but we know we have to get better.”



Iowa State’s lights out shooting and a raucous atmosphere inside Hilton Coliseum contributed to the #Sooners' third straight loss on Saturday.https://t.co/YqtAY6dUcC — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 20, 2022

OU Football

Oklahoma Sooners Football picked up a 2022 commitment from Marcus Wide Receiver Dallas Dudley. Dudley will come to Norman as a preferred walk-on and was high school teammates with 2023 wide receiver commit Ashton Cozart.

One of the biggest storylines for the Oklahoma Sooners Football program is the return of Strength and Conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt. The Tulsa World’s Guerin Emig breaks down Schmidt’s return and how he has seen the players are all in.

A phone call from @CoachVenables. "Goosebumps" at the Alamo Bowl. Back at work for @OU_Football, where the players are "all in."

Why 'Schmidty's return to the #Sooners is a big damn deal: https://t.co/0OhKA3KoTo — Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) February 19, 2022

Other OU Sports

The #Sooners take the victory in a top-three matchup against No. 3 Nebraska at home.#GymUhttps://t.co/S2TEOegFlf — Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 20, 2022

I didn't know OU was any good in women's tennis. Now the Sooners are ranked No. 2 in the nation. Another juggernaut program. https://t.co/NOP9b7mIUR — Berry Tramel (@BerryTramel) February 20, 2022