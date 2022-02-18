Hot Links: Oklahoma Basketball teams set for Iowa State, Softball thriving in Houston

Happy Friday, Sooners friends and fans!

Oklahoma Sooners basketball hasn’t had the best week. The men’s basketball team lost to No. 20 Texas again, 80-78, on Tuesday. The Sooners got the Longhorns to overtime, but couldn’t get the defensive stops when they were needed, while the bench didn’t contribute much either. The Oklahoman’s Justin Martinez gives us his main takeaways from the Sooners’ heartbreaking loss to Texas. Next up Oklahoma looks for their first sweep of the season as they travel to Iowa State on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Oklahoma needs probably at least three of these last four games to make sure they get a shot in March Madness.

Tough news on Friday as well as Elijah Harkless announced he will miss the remainder of the season duet so an injury, but will be back next season and ready to “shock the world.” This is a big loss for the Sooners down the stretch as Harkless averages 10 points per game (4th most on the team), has contributed 45 assists (2nd most) and grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game (3rd). Multiple players will need to step up in his absence.

Another topic that’s been floating around for a while is Oklahoma Basketball potentially getting a new arena. The topic picked up steam this week as men’s head coach Porter Moser said the time for a new venue is now. The OU Daily’s Colton Sulley puts the topic in context.

Sooners against the Cyclones



Iowa State

Feb. 19

⏰ 1 PM

The Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team has hit a skid at a tough time in their schedule, losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. Wednesday was a tough defeat as the Sooners fell to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, 97-87, who were riding a 7-game-losing streak. The Oklahoman breaks down how the upset happened and what the Sooners can do to avoid another tough loss.

It’s a double-header in Ames as the Sooners will face off with the Cyclones after the men on Saturday at 6 p.m, also on ESPN+.

OU Softball

The No.1 Oklahoma Sooners softball team is 7-0 and so far outscored their opponents 63-2 on the season, after day one of the Houston Classic. McNeese State was first up and the Sooners dismanteled the Cowgirls 15-1 in just five innings. Jordy Bahl got the win in the circle again after throwing four strikeouts in just 3.1 innings, she is now 3-0 on the season. Tiare Jennings racked up three hits and three-RBI, while Grace Lyons also added in three hits and a homerun.

The Sooners earned their 7th win of the season, 5th by run-rule, against Houston. OU beat the Cougars 8-0. Nicole May pitched a complete game one hit shutout. Jana Johns and Jayda Coleman each brought in two-RBI, while five total Sooners logged hits.

Next up, the Sooners face off with McNeese State and Houston again Saturday. The Sooners and Cowgirls play at 12:30 p.m. on Sooners Sports TV. Oklahoma and Houston matchup at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

OU Baseball

Oklahoma Sooners Baseball gets their season started this weekend in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners got things going in a big way, beating Auburn 3-0 Friday afternoon. Four Sooners got their turns on the hill, compiling five total strikeouts and three total hits. Jake Bennett got the start, only allowing one hit through five innings, while Colton Sundloff got the win, pitching two innings and also allowing just one hit. OU only got four hits, but Peyton Graham opened the game up with a two-run long ball in the bottom of the 7th. Cade Horton also made contact to bring in Tanner Tredaway in the 8th to finish the scoring.

OU will also play Arizona on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday against Michigan at 6:30 p.m. You can catch all these games on flobaseball.com.





OU Football

It was announced Friday that the College Football Playoff will not expand beyond four teams for the remainder of the contract, meaning through 2025, and Oklahoma’s time in the Big 12, the Playoff will not be expanding, for good or for bad. The Tulsa World’s Guerin Emig breaks down why not expanding the Playoff now is absurd and will lead to missed opportunities.

Also, College Football News compiled all of the Final Top 25 polls from the AP and USA Today and determined, based off the final polls, OU is the best college football program in history.

Other OU Sports

