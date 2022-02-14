 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hot Links: Sooners win Super Bowl and dominate the softball diamond

Oklahoma athletes continue to show out on the football field, softball diamond and tennis courts.

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday, Sooners friends and fans!

Super Bowl LVI featured the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, adding two more Sooners to the all-time Super Bowl Champions list, offensive lineman Bobby Evans and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who earned a solo tackle in the game.

  • On the other side of the ball Samaje Perine got a couple of carries, but it was California native Joe Mixon that showed out. Mixon ran the ball 15 times for a game-high 72 yards, but the highlight had to be late in the second quarter when Mixon got the pitch and tossed a touchdown to Tee Higgins. The OU Daily’s JJ Hanestad breaks down how the four Sooners did in the Super Bowl.
  • Mixon also became the first Sooner to ever throw a touchdown in a Super Bowl, other than Troy Aikman who spent only one year in Norman.

OU Softball

  • Oklahoma Sooners softball picked up right where they left off after winning the 2021 National Title, completely dominating the opening weekend of 2022. Oklahoma won all five games, outscoring their opponents an astounding 40-1, including a 4-1 victory over No. 3 UCLA. OU shutout their four other opponents, winning three via run-rule.
  • The Sooners are now headed to the Houston Classic where they will face off with McNeese State and Houston twice each and Texas State once. The first game is with the McNeese State Cowboys on Friday at 12 p.m. before playing Houston at 3 p.m.

OU Basketball

  • Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball couldn’t string two massive wins together, falling at No. 8 Kansas 71-69, after Jordan Goldwire missed a game tying bucket at the buzzer. The Sooners have clearly been responding better recently, but much like they did against Texas Tech, OU can’t just look good, they need to string some wins together to solidify their spot in March Madness. The Oklahoman’s Justin Martinez breaks down the Sooners tough loss at the Jayhawks.
  • Next up OU gets another shot in the Red River showdown, hosting No. 20 Texas on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.
  • Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball snapped their four game winning streak with a loss at the No. 16 Texas Longhorns. As a result, the Sooners dropped three spots in the rankings to No 15. The OU Daily’s Nick Coppola breaks down why OU lost so convincingly.
  • Next up, OU hosts the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sooner Sports TV. This contest is also Oklahoma’s annual Mental Health Awareness Game.

Other OU Sports

