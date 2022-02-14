Hot Links: Sooners win Super Bowl and dominate the softball diamond

Happy Monday, Sooners friends and fans!
Super Bowl LVI featured the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, adding two more Sooners to the all-time Super Bowl Champions list, offensive lineman Bobby Evans and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who earned a solo tackle in the game.
Congratulations @BobbyEvans44 & @OgboOkoronkwo!#SuperBowl Champions!#ChampU #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/cMdsqla07N— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 14, 2022
Super Bowl champs!!!— Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) February 14, 2022
- On the other side of the ball Samaje Perine got a couple of carries, but it was California native Joe Mixon that showed out. Mixon ran the ball 15 times for a game-high 72 yards, but the highlight had to be late in the second quarter when Mixon got the pitch and tossed a touchdown to Tee Higgins. The OU Daily’s JJ Hanestad breaks down how the four Sooners did in the Super Bowl.
Mixon it up in the #SuperBowl‼️@Joe_MainMixon #OUDNA— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 14, 2022
#SBLVI on NBC
pic.twitter.com/yJ7XyziaX0
Former #Sooners Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Bobby Evans won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams on Sunday night despite the efforts of fellow former OU standouts Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine.https://t.co/ex7YuUzAdH— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 14, 2022
- Mixon also became the first Sooner to ever throw a touchdown in a Super Bowl, other than Troy Aikman who spent only one year in Norman.
Joe Mixon is the first Oklahoma Sooner to ever throw a Touchdown in the #SuperBowl— Ryan King (@Ryan_King_Now) February 14, 2022
Who predicted that?
OU Softball
- Oklahoma Sooners softball picked up right where they left off after winning the 2021 National Title, completely dominating the opening weekend of 2022. Oklahoma won all five games, outscoring their opponents an astounding 40-1, including a 4-1 victory over No. 3 UCLA. OU shutout their four other opponents, winning three via run-rule.
- The Sooners are now headed to the Houston Classic where they will face off with McNeese State and Houston twice each and Texas State once. The first game is with the McNeese State Cowboys on Friday at 12 p.m. before playing Houston at 3 p.m.
Trautwein, Coleman power #Sooners to Sunday . No. 1 OU sweeps opening weekend, outscores opponents - .— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 14, 2022
» https://t.co/GtzNV2gRU5#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/4EvW9jMzNU
The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners softball team by the numbers through Week 1:— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) February 13, 2022
• Unanimous No. 1 ranked team
• 5-0 win/loss record
• 41 total runs scored
• 1 run allowed
• 3 wins via run-rule
• 4 shutouts
• 9 home runs
• 7-game active win streak
OU Basketball
- Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball couldn’t string two massive wins together, falling at No. 8 Kansas 71-69, after Jordan Goldwire missed a game tying bucket at the buzzer. The Sooners have clearly been responding better recently, but much like they did against Texas Tech, OU can’t just look good, they need to string some wins together to solidify their spot in March Madness. The Oklahoman’s Justin Martinez breaks down the Sooners tough loss at the Jayhawks.
- Next up OU gets another shot in the Red River showdown, hosting No. 20 Texas on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.
Three quick takeaways from the #Sooners' close loss at #KUbball (via @JTheSportsDude) https://t.co/ALGBAtA4kj— OklahomanSports (@OklahomanSports) February 12, 2022
- Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball snapped their four game winning streak with a loss at the No. 16 Texas Longhorns. As a result, the Sooners dropped three spots in the rankings to No 15. The OU Daily’s Nick Coppola breaks down why OU lost so convincingly.
- Next up, OU hosts the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sooner Sports TV. This contest is also Oklahoma’s annual Mental Health Awareness Game.
“We failed to respond. We created our own adversity. That’s on us.”— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 13, 2022
The #Sooners fell at Texas on Saturday night after allowing a 19-2 run during the third quarter.https://t.co/dXki89Q4sO
. .— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 14, 2022
Texas Tech on Wed. at LNC
Iowa State on Sat. in Ames#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/eBlJLg122J
Other OU Sports
‼️— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 13, 2022
FINAL | No. 8 OU 4, No. 1 Texas 1#Sooners take out No. 1 Texas with authority and are in to the #ITAIndoors Semifinals!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/qwAeCMaNLq
Riding the into the Championship ‼️— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 14, 2022
FINAL | No. 8 OU 4, No. 5 Pepperdine 2#Sooners reach Championship Match in their first ever trip to #ITAIndoors!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/9FxkI2Ql1g
.— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 14, 2022
| ITA National Indoor Championship
| #2 UNC
| Madison, Wis.
| Noon CT
| https://t.co/0mwM73rqYh
| https://t.co/YswndRJwgf
️ | https://t.co/5RlEvD9o0W#OUrFight | #ITAIndoors pic.twitter.com/7sh0cKgfF7
February 12, 2022
.— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 14, 2022
» https://t.co/e60cCn9sLS pic.twitter.com/cVwQQlmVjQ
, #Sooners!#GymU pic.twitter.com/lYtklOFUZg— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 12, 2022
' ✌️— Oklahoma T&F & XC (@OU_Track) February 12, 2022
OU T&F caps time at Texas Tech Shootout with numerous personal bests and ANOTHER school record!#BoomerSooner ☝️ https://t.co/DloiIIhOsh
'— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 14, 2022
Feb. 18-20
⚾ State Farm College Baseball Showdown
Globe Life Field
Arlington, Texas#Sooners | #COMPETE pic.twitter.com/FDQ8Mjkvf6
Our final dual of the season. No better way to end it!— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 14, 2022
♂️ | #12 Oklahoma State
| Sunday, Feb. 20
| 2:00 PM CT
| Stillwater
️ | Gallagher-Iba Arena
| https://t.co/H2tksdGkv7 pic.twitter.com/BG8n6Pavvu
Former #Sooners running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. TMZ first reported the news.https://t.co/1KDbgBkzjz— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 14, 2022
Loading comments...