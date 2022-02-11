Happy Friday, Sooners friends and fans!

Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball has had a rough go in Big 12 play this season, until Wednesday night, when they got arguably their biggest win of the season and have reinserted themselves as a factor for both the Big 12 and March Madness. Umoja Gibson exploded for 30 points, shooting 8-11 from beyond the arc. The Tulsa World’s Eric Bailey really dives into how this win could propel the Sooners and how, even after a rough stretch, OU is still likely a tournament team.

Another huge opportunity this Saturday as the Sooners travel to No. 8 Kansas. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. and you can catch the game on CBS.

Mo made it Wednesday



30 points ✔️

9-14 FG ✔️

8 treys ✔️#BoomerSooner | @KnownAs_Moja pic.twitter.com/bYz29yzBQj — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 11, 2022

Are #Sooners still an NCAA Tournament team? Yes, according to one bracketologist



Reviewing OU's big win over No. 9 Texas Tech including Gibson's 8 3-pointers, Bijan Cortes' injury status and the number of the game. https://t.co/uPzVbNuWR2 — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) February 10, 2022

OU Football

Oklahoma Sooners Football has had an interesting offseason, but with so much finally settled with a new coaching staff and both National Signing Days wrapped up, one of the most interesting storylines is new man under center, Dillon Gabriel. The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel explores Gabriel’s path to OU, when it wasn’t a guarantee he would be the Sooners starter.

Also, Parker Thune shows us an under the radar transfer, JUCO product RB Tawee Walker. Thune dives into Walker’s journey to Norman, having never stepped foot in Oklahoma.

In addition, the Tulsa World’s Guerin Emig features preferred walk-on Gavin Freeman, out of Heritage Hall, who passed on a full-ride scholarship to Texas Tech to stay home and play for his dream school, Oklahoma.

Tramel's ScissorTales: Dillon Gabriel came to OU before Caleb Williams pledged to USC, but Gabriel knew the score. The quarterback job was going to be his. https://t.co/0ADaAkTfDu — Berry Tramel (@BerryTramel) February 10, 2022

New Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker (@RMBwee) walked a long, arduous road to turn his football dreams into reality. And ultimately, that road led him to DeMarco Murray and the #Sooners.



"I got a little bit more dog in me than everybody else.” ⬇️https://t.co/ZFzfMWK9qF — OUInsider (@OU247) February 10, 2022

A column on @TheGavinFreeman, whose long recruiting journey ended with @OU_CoachGundy and the chance to follow the trail blazed by idol/fellow Heritage Hall Charger Sterling Shepard at @OU_Football. https://t.co/UmJ3Y9OVBi — Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) February 9, 2022

OU Softball

Oklahoma Sooners Softball opened up the 2022 season looking like defending National Champions, run-ruling UC Santa Barbra 14-0, while also throwing a perfect game. Tiare Jennings led off the season with a solo homer, again, and Jocelyn Alo hit a grand slam to help the Sooners take a 9-0 lead after the first inning. Jordy Bahl, Nicole May and Hope Trautwein combined for the perfect game.

Next up is the Mark Campbell Invitational, with two Friday games. The Sooners topped Loyola Marymount, 5-0, earlier this afternoon and are currently leading Mississippi State early.

from the pitching staff and 4️⃣ home runs from the offense!



FINAL | OU 14, UCSB 0 (5 innings)#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/bq8ltW90VS — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 11, 2022

‼️ Tiare hits a pair of homers and the #Sooners move to 2-0!



FINAL | No. 1 OU 5, LMU 0 #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/ZScsIMsxiK — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 12, 2022

Other OU Sports

ICYMI: The #Sooners were revealed as the No. 9 team in the country in last night's @MarchMadnessWBB Top 16 teams.



If the Big Dance were held today, OU would host the first two rounds and be a 3️⃣ seed. ❕ pic.twitter.com/iW3NfzheOy — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 11, 2022

TIME CHANGE



Saturday's meet vs. Oklahoma has been moved to a 1 p.m. CT start time.



: https://t.co/IEvcQpBiH6 pic.twitter.com/SrQ5QVKDrS — Illinois M Gym (@IlliniMGym) February 9, 2022