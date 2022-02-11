 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hot Links: Oklahoma Sooners Men’s Basketball gets much needed spark, Softball picks up where it left off

OU Basketball starts eyeing postseason while Softball opens season on impressive note.

By Ryan_King
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Oklahoma Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday, Sooners friends and fans!

Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball has had a rough go in Big 12 play this season, until Wednesday night, when they got arguably their biggest win of the season and have reinserted themselves as a factor for both the Big 12 and March Madness. Umoja Gibson exploded for 30 points, shooting 8-11 from beyond the arc. The Tulsa World’s Eric Bailey really dives into how this win could propel the Sooners and how, even after a rough stretch, OU is still likely a tournament team.

Another huge opportunity this Saturday as the Sooners travel to No. 8 Kansas. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. and you can catch the game on CBS.

  • Oklahoma Sooners Football has had an interesting offseason, but with so much finally settled with a new coaching staff and both National Signing Days wrapped up, one of the most interesting storylines is new man under center, Dillon Gabriel. The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel explores Gabriel’s path to OU, when it wasn’t a guarantee he would be the Sooners starter.
  • Also, Parker Thune shows us an under the radar transfer, JUCO product RB Tawee Walker. Thune dives into Walker’s journey to Norman, having never stepped foot in Oklahoma.
  • In addition, the Tulsa World’s Guerin Emig features preferred walk-on Gavin Freeman, out of Heritage Hall, who passed on a full-ride scholarship to Texas Tech to stay home and play for his dream school, Oklahoma.

  • Oklahoma Sooners Softball opened up the 2022 season looking like defending National Champions, run-ruling UC Santa Barbra 14-0, while also throwing a perfect game. Tiare Jennings led off the season with a solo homer, again, and Jocelyn Alo hit a grand slam to help the Sooners take a 9-0 lead after the first inning. Jordy Bahl, Nicole May and Hope Trautwein combined for the perfect game.
  • Next up is the Mark Campbell Invitational, with two Friday games. The Sooners topped Loyola Marymount, 5-0, earlier this afternoon and are currently leading Mississippi State early.

