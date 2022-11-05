Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

It’s almost football tiiiiiiiiiime in Oklahomaaaaaaa!

Not gonna lie — was not picturing a matchup between two 5-3 teams when the 2022 schedule originally came out. The OU defense has been plagued with some old demons, and Dave Aranda’s defense isn’t it’s usual self.

*Stephen A. Smith voice* BUT

Both Venables and Aranda are defensive tacticians who have had this one on their mind for a long time. You best believe they’ll each have something cooked up.

Take it away, Toby.

Can the Crimson and Cream's resurgence stand bold against the visitors in the green and gold? We're about to find out.@LandersChevyOK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/anuxH1laAJ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 5, 2022

Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Commentary: Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf and Tori Petry

Live Stream: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Line: Oklahoma -3 (as of Saturday at 10 a.m. CT)

O/U: 61.5

Prediction

Oklahoma 34, Baylor 27