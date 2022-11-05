 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Baylor: Game Thread & How to Watch

Give us your score predictions!

By Jack Shields
NCAA Football: Kansas at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost football tiiiiiiiiiime in Oklahomaaaaaaa!

Not gonna lie — was not picturing a matchup between two 5-3 teams when the 2022 schedule originally came out. The OU defense has been plagued with some old demons, and Dave Aranda’s defense isn’t it’s usual self.

*Stephen A. Smith voice* BUT

Both Venables and Aranda are defensive tacticians who have had this one on their mind for a long time. You best believe they’ll each have something cooked up.

Take it away, Toby.

Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Commentary: Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf and Tori Petry

Live Stream: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Line: Oklahoma -3 (as of Saturday at 10 a.m. CT)

O/U: 61.5

Oklahoma vs. Baylor Q&A with Our Daily Bears

OU vs. Baylor Preview: Blake Shapen, Richard Reese vs. the OU Defense

Hot Links: Sooners host the Baylor Bears for a chess match

Oklahoma Football: Scouting the Baylor Defense

Hot Links: Sooners getting back on track?

Prediction

Oklahoma 34, Baylor 27

