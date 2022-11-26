Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!
Can the resurgent Sooner D ride to another win over the Double T? We’re about to find out. @LandersCDJROK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/A7IExXkz85— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 26, 2022
Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT on FS1
Commentary: Eric Collins and Devin Gardner
Live Stream: Fox Sports
Line: Oklahoma -1.5
O/U: 65.5
Close out strong @marvindmims | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/VPf1ErnuJL— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 26, 2022
“No surrender in these guys.” @DEWALTtough Tools of the Game from @CoachVenables— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 26, 2022
https://t.co/Gg8cFKBIPV | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Rn8UrmX0b4
Prediction
Oklahoma 31, Texas Tech 28
