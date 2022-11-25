What’s good?

Oklahoma won Bedlam last week. I can remember covering some epic games in my young journalism radio career in this matchup. Sooners and Cowboys always give something to talk about and honestly... I thought this was going to be the “holy cow how ugly was this game?” angle.

Which, don’t get me wrong, it was that.

Yet, as always it gives us more. Oklahoma’s quick start and then complete stall on offense is something we may never see again. As it was mentioned on the Oklahoma Radio broadcast, that was the most yards in a first quarter in Oklahoma history. Sooners were perfect on their first two drives and then capitilized on short fields for two other quick scores. I jokingly said to the person next to me that Oklahoma was on pace to score 224 points.

Next thing I knew, I woke up. I had been mugged. Someone stole my car keys and tied my hands together. Somehow I was in the desert and worried I could die of dyhydaration. As I sat up in the sand realizing I was looking at nothing but miles of desert I yell through my parched lips “I just need more yards!”

Yeah, I started typing that joke and realized halfway through it was going to land but I thought it would be funnier to leave it in. Whatever. The offense was bad. Really bad. But they won, for today I won’t make it anymore that that. Lets get into the links.

OU Links

Run it back ⏪ pic.twitter.com/jlH1zRWCVU — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 26, 2022

I mean we can all agree that one thing that actually matters this year when it comes to next year... it’s Jackson Arnold. Here is a little write up on him and the other big QBs of this class.

Can you imagine telling the 2009 version of yourself that THIS video would exist?

Drake Stoops on senior night making two of the best catches of the night and leading the team in recieving against Oklahoma State is honestly something we ALL should’ve known was coming. How did I not predict this??

Brent addresses the seniors. I don’t know if this is a class we will be talking about in 3 or 4 years but... it’s clear they hold some value to Brent.

Sooners’ next opponent had a big, bad, strong man playing defense for them, but he won’t be playing on Saturday. Texas Tech’s pass rusher Tyree Wilson will have season-ending foot surgery and out against the Sooners. He has also declared for the NFL draft. I wish him a good recovery but, Wanya Morris should be counting his lucky stars.

Berry Tramel’s report card has been sent home for the parents to overlook. This might be one where the Oklahoma offense forges the signature when they bring it back to school.

DaShaun White gets the send off he wants. I saw someone having the “is he a starter at the end of the year” conversation. He’s not only a starter but the most productive member of this defense, and also made the game sealing play to secure Oklahoma’s trip to a bowl game. Fitting end for a guy who has traveled a long road.

OU's DaShaun White on his game-sealing interception, says he wanted to leave tonight with a big play: “That was the gift of all gifts, to be honest with you. I was just in post. He overthrew the guy and it was pretty easy to catch that one. It was a special moment, to be honest." — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) November 20, 2022

I put this down the list because, honestly, its a massive negative that no one wants to hear after a win like that .... this was alarming and a massive issue. Oklahoma has struggled with this all season in less public situations. It could be an issue again next year, but needs to be addressed.

Brent Venables said he wasn't happy at all with #Sooners clock management, especially late in the game. Put plenty of pressure on the defense, and got bailed out by that defense. — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) November 20, 2022

Did someone say love? I think someone said love. Was it you? In the back? No? NO SERIOUSLY WHICH OF YOU DORKS SAID LOVE. Sorry, that was Michael Turk.

Anything else going on?

Hendon Hooker has torn his ACL. What awful news for an amazing season for a guy who has completely changed their development. Sad to see, Hooker’s evaluation at the next level will be intersting where he falls in the draft but man has he been fun to watch this year.

USC continues to climb. Now with the Tennessee loss, USC really controls their own destiny moving forward and Lincoln Riley has the chance to really do the impossible and take USC to the college football playoff in year one. I admit, I didn’t think it was possible. I won’t pick them against Ohio State, Michigan, or Georgia but its hard to ignore the success.

TCU’s win over Baylor was amazing to watch. Sonny Dykes says they did it on purpose but credit for the excecution and the 11-0 season so far. Amazing.

Illinois almost pulled off an upset this weekend against Michigan. Lots of plays make up wins and losses but good ole’ Brett Bielema wanted you to know about this one specifically. Woof.

To all #ILL players, coaches and especially for our fans…. We will work all week in practice to defend this play especially on 4th down #famILLy https://t.co/bJhpShjbcY — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) November 19, 2022

Talk to you knuckleheads on Saturday!