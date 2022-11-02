What’s good? Happy belated Halloween, hope it was extra spooky for everyone. (And if you are wondering, my favorite candies are Reese’s Pieces and Sweet Tart Ropes).

Admit it, did you turn this song on first thing Sunday morning?

I would like to admit that I don’t think that “everything is alright” — context matters. However, Oklahoma had its best defensive performance in months. Eric Gray continued his hot streak on running over (or around) defenses. A lot to like, and if this team got to play Hunter Dekkers every week, I think that the Sooners might be the best defense in the Big 12. There lays the context...

So, what to take or make of it? Give Oklahoma credit for doing exactly what they were supposed to do. That is something that this team hasn’t done since Nebraska. However, we do need to admit that they didn’t take some huge “leap” forward. All is fair. I hope you read this as it is. Not a negative. Not a positive. A narrative punt.

OU Links:

Oklahoma’s offense wasn’t exceptional on Saturday. Frankly, with how good Iowa State’s defense is, that likely wasn’t in the cards. But, was the lack of game-changing plays a warning sign or sign of strength? Chapman lays out the case for the positive angle on it here.

Danny Stutsman has had a roller coaster of a year to say the least. Saturday he got the hero’s redemption arc that he wanted. Stutsman’s interception sealed the best defensive outing for this team in a month, as well as a win. Obviously these photos captured were amazing.

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman and his father Steve celebrate Danny’s fourth quarter interception after the #Sooners’ 27-13 win at Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/Flq4fcEyaV — Douglas Miles (@douglasmilesCRG) October 29, 2022

Jalil Farroq is growing up before our eyes. I have a six-month old at home and I don’t know if he has developed as much as Farooq has this season. Remember in week 1 when he didn’t have a catch? My have the times changed. Also, great point out here on Anton Harrison, who has lived up to the NFL billing this season.

On this ridiculous pluck thru contact by #Sooners WR Jalil Farooq, watch LT Anton Harrison’s ability to recover & shut down the corner w/his athleticism & length. pic.twitter.com/o3TbNGGZhH — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) October 31, 2022

This was obviously the play (and call) of the game on Saturday. I will admit that on my review of the rules.. I think this was illegal. It looks like it might have been a forward pass, and you can’t throw a forward pass from this “kneeled” position. All your favorite fake field goals of yesteryear? Laterals. However, still a gutsy call and a fun play.

Special teams help propel Sooners over Iowa State.



"Zach Schmit has been just an assassin as I’ve said before. The guy doesn’t flinch, and to me, he could be an MVP candidate here after eight games." — Brent Venables



➡️ https://t.co/jnuduFnUjJ#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/yIvYkhxoOw — ℍ - - ℍ ℝ (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2022

Schmit gets the game ball, but Michael Turk gets the praise. Oklahoma’s kickers were amazing on Saturday and might be the only reason this team was able to pull off the win. John Hoover (or Hoovs as I lovingly call him) explains.

This sights and sounds videos my buddy Eddie puts together sure have a different tone after wins. How much better are those sights and how much better are those sounds?

Bob Przyblo breaks down the Sooners’ win in detail. What do we look at? What storylines emerge?

Sooner’s defense for me is going to be the number 1 topic this week. How much of what we saw Saturday was growth and how much was opponent? And how much does that matter if it gives this team what its been lacking in confidence?

Color commentator and former Sooner legend hopped on my favorite sports radio station (please give me a raise) today to talk about the win. Teddy does a great job of setting the table of how much matters from what we say on Saturday morning.

Teddy Lehman recaps OU's win over ISU in the Riverwind Casino Sooner Review. @Eddie_Rado @ToddOnFranchise https://t.co/DLzv5RKMtD — The Franchise Sports (@FranchiseOK) October 31, 2022

THE 11AM IS BEHIND US.... until next week. OU plays West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT in Morgantown. Considering the location, I don’t think too many OU fans are upset.

Game time/TV announced for Nov. 12 vs. West Virginia



11 am CT

FS1

Morgantown, WV#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/KQJpl1hlLL — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 31, 2022

Eli Lederman talked a little about momentum. As some mediocre radio host always says, it’s a hell of a drug.

Michelle Pak rocking the game winner. OU Soccer needs to be on your radar sooner rather than later. Don’t be the last one on the bus.

Anything else going on?

Lane Kiffin continues to own social media. Not the SEC. Not college football. He is to the little bird app to what Jimbo Fisher is to recruiting (Yes, that is an insult to both). I do, however, have to admit this got a pretty good laugh out of me live.

“Three hundred ninety yards rushing against a bunch of five stars, pretty good.” Lane Kiffin pic.twitter.com/FCunBI8a5S — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) October 30, 2022

Best former Sooner in the NFL? Its Hurts. Don’t lie to yourself. Check out this dime and catch yesterday to AJ Brown. Did anyone see this type of play coming from Hurts when he was in Norman? His team in 7-0 on a 10 game regular season win streak. He has 2 turnovers this year and one was dropped pass that the offensive player tipped in the air. He is playing nearly flawless.

HURTS CANNOT BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/nNFTuccv5c — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 30, 2022

Talk to you knuckleheads on Friday.