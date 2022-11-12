 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oklahoma Sooners Football at West Virginia: Game Thread & How to Watch

Give us your score predictions!

By Jack Shields
Syndication: The Oklahoman NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. CT on FS1

Commentary: Adam Alexander and Devin Gardner

Live Stream: FoxSports

Line: Oklahoma -8 (as of Saturday at 10 a.m. CT)

O/U: 68.5

OU vs West Virginia Preview: Secondary will be tested by Daniels and Harrell

Hot Links: Sooners face West Virginia, OU Hoops rebounds

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Thoughts with three games left to go

Hot Links: Run defense fails late, basketball off to rough start

Prediction

Oklahoma 48, West Virginia 41

