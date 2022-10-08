Oklahoma Sooners Football: Texas tramples OU, 49-0

The Texas Longhorns broke a four-game losing streak to their Red River rivals Saturday, blanking the Oklahoma Sooners in a 49-0 blowout.

With starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel sidelined following an injury a week earlier, OU never mounted a legitimate threat on offense. The Sooners started backup QB Davis Beville, but whatever limited success they could muster came from running direct snaps to players from the other skill positions. OU netted 156 yards on the ground, running the ball 42 times for the game.

As a team, the Sooners completed 9-of-17 pass attempts for 39 yards and two interceptions. Beville threw one of the oskies, while another came on an ill-fated jump pass from running back Eric Gray. For the game, OU gained 195 total yards.

OU showed signs of life for the first 15 minutes of the game, trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. When a second drive into the UT red zone ended in zero points nearly the end of the first half, whatever little hope the Sooners had of making the contest competitive was extinguished.

OU’s inability to move the ball on offense would have rendered any effort by the team’s defense useless, but the Sooners struggled on that side of the ball, too. UT freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 21-of-31 pass attempts for 289 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Meanwhile, star RB Bijan Robinson toted the ball 22 times for a total of 130 yards and two touchdowns.

After losing their third game in a row in head coach Brent Venables’ first season, the Sooners are now 3-3 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play. Texas upped its record to 4-2 on the year and 2-1 in the Big 12.

OU hosts the Kansas Jayhawks, who suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, on Oct. 15.