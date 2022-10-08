Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

HOWWWWWWWWDYYYYYYYY FOLKS!

The Oklahoma Sooners are struggling. The Texas Longhorns have shown some life, but they don’t have a single vote in the AP Poll to show for it. This translates to an event that is not garnering the national attention to which we are all accustomed.

The hatred still lives, however, the the stakes still feel high. An OU upset would work wonders for the sentiment around the program. I think we all still think Brent Venables is the right guy, but a W today would help to validate it. Meanwhile. Texas and Steve Sarkisian really need a win today, and the jokes will be back if that doesn’t come to fruition.

Who will play QB? We now know that Quinn Ewers will be out there for Texas. But it’s still an unknown as of publishing time for Oklahoma. Dillon Gabriel is running around during warmups, but that could mean nothing. After Davis Beville underwhelmed against TCU, the buzz currently surround General Booty.

Take it away, Toby:

Time & TV: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC

Commentary: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George

Live Stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN

Line: Texas -8.5 (as of Saturday at 9 a.m. CT)

O/U: 64.5

Prediction: Texas 31, Oklahoma 24