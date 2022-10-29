 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Iowa State: Game Thread & How to Watch

New, 74 comments

Give us your score predictions!

By Jack Shields
74 comments / new
NCAA Football: Kansas at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

Time & TV: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. CT on FS1

Commentary: Noah Eagle and Mark Helfrich

Live Stream: FOX Sports

Line: Oklahoma -1.5 (as of Saturday at 9 a.m. CT)

O/U: 58

OU vs. Iowa State Preview: Eric Gray and the OU offense face a tough test

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Q&A with Wide Right & Natty Lite

Hot Links: Dillon Gabriel, Xavier Hutchinson and a crucial game for both teams

Oklahoma Football: Iowa State defense will demand patience

Hot Links: Sooners coming off bye, traveling to Iowa State

Oklahoma Football: Venables is making OU’s team his own

Prediction

Oklahoma 31, Iowa State 27

More From Crimson And Cream Machine

Loading comments...