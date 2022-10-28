What’s good?

The Oklahoma Sooners are attempting to crawl closer to .500 in confrence play, and the scheduling gods SEEM to have done them a favor. Oklahoma will be coming off their bye week with what is likely the worst offense in the confrence in front of them. Iowa State, now led by their new QB Hunter Dekkers, has struggled in just about every phase of offense. Ranking last in rushing attack and first in turnover rate, Iowa State is just begging to be held under 20 and restore some confidence to a struggling defense.

Bad news? Iowa State likely has the best WR in the confrence this season in Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson has been the only bright spot on offense for the cyclones so it all begins and ends there. Does OU have the juice to take away Hutchinson and force Dekkers to look elsewhere? Dekkers, espcially when targeting other recievers, has been a turnover machine. Guys like CJ Coldon, who has been good at that the last two, games should be excited to take a swing at the least expereinced QB in the Big 12 currently outside of Quinn Ewers.

OU Links

Trick-or-treating, photo booths, bobbing for apples, musical chairs and a costume contest.



This year's Fall Festival had it all! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/X0mrDXojHE — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 28, 2022

Hot take? This number needs to go up the rest of the year. Gabriel has to be more aggressive.

QBs with the lowest turnover worthy play rates this season:



1. Dillon Gabriel: 0.5%

2. Jayden Daniels: 0.7%

3. DJ Uiagalelei: 1.2%

3. Michael Penix Jr: 1.2% pic.twitter.com/WidYdKZBIq — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 21, 2022

We got some OU men’s hoops this weekend. Bob Przyblo lines out the freshman who stood out the most to him.

We all know the next QB at Oklahoma after Gabriel... or at least we think we do in Jackson Arnold. Well, despite Notre Dame rumors swirling, he is lighting up high school football in Texas.

Jackson Arnold showcased the entire skill set with a super impressive performance! pic.twitter.com/MnSfl9ZM7i — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 21, 2022

OU Baseball schedule release is officially out now. Sooners look to make it back to the World Series again but close the deal this time.

Anthing else going on?

I have heard this my entire career. I want to make one thing clear. Every sports journalist ever was a fan of someone at some point. I love hearing fan topics and conversation because generally you guys think of things that I never would because I don’t “breathe” Oklahoma Football. I cover it. Don’t let clowns like this tell you anything (the guys in the video, not our guy Joe, obviously).

Sports media elitism always baffles me. But I’m perplexed that an adult man recording a basketball podcast in his closet isn’t caught up on years worth of shifts in news consumption. https://t.co/YRppqeCc8N — Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) October 21, 2022

Basektball is dumb. I have watched hundereds if not thousands of games in my life and I can’t think of anything like this ever happenning before. Its truly amazing.

Three quarters down for the Thunder, zero free throws taken, but still have the lead heading into the fourth. Wild. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 28, 2022

Talk to you knuckleheads tomorrow.