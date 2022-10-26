What’s good?

Last week I was sick as a dog starting Tuesday night. Sorry about missing the links on Friday but we are back at it now. Frankly, got a little lucky with the bye week.

The Sooners are coming out of Brent Venables’ first bye. Everything this season will be a first for Venables has a head coach and each presents its own conversation points. The bye week is no different. Does this Oklahoma team adjust? Adjustments can obviously be a lot of things, but that could be scheme (which I doubt) or personnel (feels more likely). Do we see Gentry Williams? What about first-half Kanek? What about a Robert Spears-Jennings three safety look? I hope all of it. Jayden Gibson deep shots? Hell, run a fake field goal with Nick Evers as the holder for all I care. Just allow the future of this team grow because nothing will be more pointless than playing guys who are 5% better in games that don’t matter.

Let the young guys eat.

OU Links

On Monday, we heard from Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Eli Lederman gives us the takeaways and main quotes including Jayden Gibson, backup QB, and Ted Roof weighs in on the thing no one has done against Iowa State — Slow down Xavier Hutchinson.

> Lebby talks Sooners' bye week, reserve QBs, Jayden Gibson

> Ted Roof on Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson: "He's a matchup problem"

> Sooners set to face Big 12's best defense in Ames

>Eagle and Helfrich on the FS1 call



Notes from Monday in Norman: https://t.co/Hm8dFpOOxA — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 24, 2022

What can a bye week do to recharge your batteries? Can the rest be the spark that you need to rally on the back half of a tough Big 12 schedule? Bob Przyblo makes a case that the Sooners could have used this time well.

If you are trying to be as rosey as possible about this defense following a 42-point outing aginst the Kansas backup QB, one thing you can say is Key Lawerence is healthy and back to his old explosive ways. What can help OU the rest of the year? An explosive playmaker. Ryan Chapman makes the case.

Sooner injury report brought to us by Dean Blevins. Yes. I know what I just typed but you can decide how much you want to make of it.

Been talking w pals about status of 4 good-looking #Sooners. B Bowman return at ISU sounds possible. Yr Fr RB Sawchuck’s been non-factor & a redshirt. WR Gibson? And what’s up w/corner-turned WR Graham? Just curious. Need healthy/gifted bodies for critical stretch run. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) October 24, 2022

Josh Heupel is one of the biggest names in coaching right now. He will start swirling and have to buy more storage for his voice mail box this offseason. Berry Tramel talks about the man who once did the same thing for Oklahoma as a player now pulling off a turnaround as a coach.

How do Brent Venables’ defenses usually look coming out a bye week? Good, really good. Ryan Aber did the homework to show you.

Orlando Brown took a man’s soul on Sunday for Kansas City.

I laughed way too hard at Orlando Brown knocking over this corner on a pressure. pic.twitter.com/ruTfhXEZ83 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 24, 2022

Roll the highlights pic.twitter.com/5qqxEiKGRh — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 26, 2022

Anything else going on?

I mean, I honestly can’t believe this has gotten to this point. Look at this. Don’t turn away. The Pac 12 is really calling superiority to the Big 12 with THIS.

Stanford should move it’s games to Taft Stadium pic.twitter.com/9shQR2zjvo — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 24, 2022

Ya know, the Bailey Zappe freak out on Monday night I generally found pretty silly. Then I saw this. I am ordering a jersey.

Not Bailey Zappe casually singing along to “Stacy’s Mom” after hopping off the bench to lead back-to-back touchdown drives. pic.twitter.com/LLOhXONc44 — Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) October 25, 2022

Talk to you knuckleheads Friday